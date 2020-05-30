Public school reform is always a contender in the Lunacy 500. That’s the perpetual footrace where policymakers and public figures run around in circles promoting bright ideas that defy common sense and complicate life for the rest of us.
This year, however, education reformers face stiff competition from Team Pandemic. As an encore to his disinfectant and “powerful light” prescription, President Trump proudly announced he was taking hydroxychloroquine for the COVID-19 he doesn’t have despite the FDA’s caution it “has not been shown to be safe and effective for treating or preventing COVID-19.” The president responded with his clinical mantra, “What have you got to lose,” even though the FDA had already issued a safety alert there’s nothing major to worry about, unless you count “serious heart-related adverse events and death.”
As the death toll for the rest of us neared 100,000, the president observed “if we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases.” This dazzling specimen of logic, akin to “if I hadn’t carried my umbrella as often, it wouldn’t have rained as much,” suggests the leader of the free world could benefit from a few seventh-grade lessons in cause and effect.
Meanwhile, a vocal contingent of beachgoers appears convinced the Continental Army suffered at Valley Forge to preserve the right of Americans 2½ centuries later to tan closer than 6 feet apart.
Give me liberty or give me sunscreen.
Not to be outdone, education experts and schools are still piling on to the growth mindset bandwagon, “despite scant evidence” the method or the products and programs it’s spawned make any real difference in academic performance.
Professor Carol Dweck bills her growth mindset theory as “the new science of success.” She rejects the “dangerous notion” intelligence is “an inborn trait.” In contrast to that “fixed mindset,” she reassuringly preaches “you can be as smart as you want to be.” Please note that while she’s apparently willing to ignore the role genetics plays in intelligence, she nowhere argues you can be as tall or as blue-eyed as you want to be.
Anybody who thinks “innate” intelligence doesn’t exist needs to spend more time with real students in actual classrooms. You could also study adults at the supermarket. Intelligence isn’t the Tooth Fairy. It doesn’t determine our value, but it definitely exists.
Effort undeniably yields improved performance, no matter how smart you are. Professor Dweck touts effort over intelligence, as if she had to pick one. She contends “fixed mindset” students, the ones who believe in innate intelligence, characteristically “do not like effort,” “avoid challenges” and “are devastated by setbacks.” At the other end of the stereotyping spectrum, students who believe in a “growth mindset” purportedly “love a challenge,” regard mistakes as “our friends” and “want to learn above all else.”
I don’t recommend greeting struggling students with, “Wow, are you permanently stupid.” Nor have I ever advised more successful students, “Don’t bother making an effort. You’re innately brilliant.”
No matter who you are, making more of an effort generally means you’ll achieve more. It’s beyond me how anyone would expect “growth mindset messages” to have a “powerful impact” on student achievement or why any school would spend precious class time and cash on assorted mindset kits and online programs.
Common sense aside, two meta-analyses assessing hundreds of studies found “little to no effect of mindset interventions on academic achievement for typical students.” Time spent teaching readers to identify main ideas, for example, was “more than seven times” more effective.
Mindset “interventions” frequently “did nothing to influence students’ mindsets,” meaning that, even in individual studies, reported favorable academic outcomes, academic gains commonly “cannot be attributed to growth mindsets.” Meta-analysts further concluded that “in most of these studies” assertions of “statistical significance” are “essentially meaningless,” that “most of the time the interventions were ineffective,” and that, as a result, claims of growth mindset’s “profound” benefits “are not warranted.”
Mindset enthusiasts aren’t the only education advocates in the race. Right at their heels you’ll find critics of public schools’ alleged “culture of complaining” where teachers “banter” and vent to their colleagues. Examples of offensive “griping” include “My third-period class is driving me crazy,” “Why won’t my students turn homework in” and “When will Ben ever stop talking?”
Guess what? Some classes do drive you crazy, many students don’t do their homework, and every class has a “Ben.” I was sometimes one myself. I’m sure my teachers complained about me in the teachers’ lounge. I don’t blame them now, and I didn’t blame them then, especially if venting there made it easier to deal with me in class.
How many of you with other jobs also blow off steam to your coworkers?
I genuinely enjoy my students’ company. But sometimes it’s OK to “blame students.” That’s because sometimes students are at fault.
One instructional coach recommends eliminating “words and phrases” that allegedly “reflect low expectations of students.” Except some students “aren’t motivated,” and some parents “aren’t engaged.” Mentioning it to another teacher, whether for advice or consolation or to vent, doesn’t make it less true.
Also on the “toxic” list are general laments about “this generation.” While I’ve sometimes noted signature faults common among my students, I’ve always reserved most of my generational indictments for my own generation.
Advocates offer strategies to “counter the complaining culture.” The “complaint-free challenge” involves not saying “anything negative about a student for a week.” You can also rebuke colleagues when they complain. The sample scolding begins with “I know we all love our students” and ends by asking the complainer to name “something (he’s) thankful for about (his) students.” Finally, you can suggest that your colleagues join you in replacing complaints with “joy and thankfulness.”
Have you ever had something stuck in your throat, and someone tries to help by spreading sunshine? Joy and thankfulness are fine things, but sometimes first you need to talk.
We’re nearing the Lunacy finish line.
Who’s your money on?
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He lives in Mount Holly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.