Poor Elijah was a Boy Scout. Over the course of three formative adolescent years, he tied knots, identified leaves and helped drag his patrol’s Klondike Derby sled over inconveniently un-Klondike patchy New Jersey snow. He also learned the Scout law, a list of 12 virtues that Scouts were supposed to embody. The first word on the list was “trustworthy.”
Every year, I tell my students the rules, everything from how to behave in the lunchroom to don’t use lime-green ink so I can read their papers with my antique eyes. I keep most of my explanations light, but my tone changes when I talk about cheating. I explain that cheating means giving me someone else’s work as your own. It usually involves copying another student’s homework. Other times it consists of Wikipedia plagiarizing, parental ghostwriting or wandering eyes during a test.
There’s always a frank conversation and a zero for both receivers and willing providers of answers. Sometimes the consequences include detentions and notes to parents. In my undergraduate days, cheating brought expulsion. In my middle school classroom, though, the penalties themselves aren’t the worst cost. The loss of trust between us is.
I want my classroom to be a place where we work hard but enjoy ourselves as much as that hard work allows. Humor and flexibility contribute to that productive, positive atmosphere, but neither can exist without trust. The less I can trust my students, the more I have to behave like a warden. Cheating ravages that trust.
I know a lot of teachers who post similar rules, and I’ve known lots of parents who endorse them, even when it’s their child who cheats and gets caught in his own lie.
Sadly, other teachers and parents hold contrary views. I took a graduate-level education course once where the instructor slammed what he regarded as old-fashioned education notions. To illustrate how backward and repressive some teachers are, he recounted the case of a student who’d leaned across the aisle during a test to ask a classmate for an answer. “And can you believe what his teacher said,” my professor complained. “She accused him of cheating.”
I volunteered that I could readily believe it because that’s exactly what I would say if a student leaned across the aisle during a test to ask another kid for an answer.
Surveys and studies warn that cheating is on the rise. In a 2017 survey of 24,000 students in 70 high schools, 95% admitted to cheating on tests, plagiarizing reports or copying homework. In another study, 54% of the participants responded that “cheating was okay,” with some explaining it was “necessary to stay competitive.” Only 12% replied that they “would never cheat because of ethics.”
Some observers blame technology. Ten years ago when smartphones weren’t as smart or as commonplace, a survey of 2,000 middle and high school students found that more than half were already using their phones and the internet to cheat. A more recent report pegs the number at 72%. In addition to passing electronic answers during tests, the internet is awash in commercial-scale “term paper writing services.”
Yes, technology has complicated the problem. But the problem isn’t technological. The problem is human.
Stress isn’t the issue, either. Experts claim that today’s students are under exceptional pressure because they live in the shadow of nuclear weapons, terrorism and school shootings. Excuse me, but I’m part of the generation that practiced diving under desks when the siren sounded. My Khrushchev-era neighbors spent their weekends digging fallout shelters.
Another expert blames teachers like me for students’ dishonesty. Because I refuse to accept work a student has plagiarized, it’s allegedly my fault he “feels compelled to lie” about it to me. This advocate touts “honest copying.” As long as the student informs me where he copied his report, I’m supposed to “reward” him and give him credit.
As for today’s reportedly “high-pressured academic culture” and heightened competition for admission to prestigious universities, I grew up in 1960s suburbia. Our mothers knitted our baby booties in Ivy League colors, and once we hit kindergarten, we lived and died by our permanent records. There’s nothing new about competition and scholastic pressure, or about a full roster of sports, clubs, school activities and part-time jobs.
There’s also nothing new about honor.
That’s not to say that I’ve always acted honorably. To my shame, I haven’t. But when I haven’t, it’s been my fault. Some experts contend instead that when students cheat, we all need to accept part of the blame. They argue that we all contribute to the problem by putting too much pressure on students to succeed.
There are at least two flaws in this argument. First, in much of the world, the pressure to succeed borne by 8-year-olds and 18-year-olds involves far weightier issues than where they’re going to college, like whether they’re going to starve or be killed in their sleep. Second, the essence of honor is you don’t just do what’s right when it doesn’t cost you anything. You do what’s right even though it does.
We don’t do children a kindness when we justify deceit — in them, in ourselves or in our leaders.
In history class, we read the Declaration of Independence. When we get to the end, I recite the part where the founders pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor. I ask my students if they can explain what honor means.
Sadly, although they’re mostly good kids, few are familiar with the word.
It’s hard to do the honorable thing if nobody’s taught you what honor is.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.