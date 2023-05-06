There have been many news reports of how the Roman Catholic Church makes determined efforts to cover up cases of abuse, mostly of women and children in church communities, as well as abuse in orphanages. Remarkably, there is no public discussion of the history of this dark side of the church, and no discussion of when the church will confront its dark past so that change is possible.

Pope Francis appears to understand the issues, even though his power is limited. Last summer, he visited Canada to apologize to Indigenous peoples for the Catholic Church’s role in the abuse and oppression they suffered at residential schools, where they were taken away from their families and cultures and subjected to forced assimilation. He has broadened the role of women in the Catholic Church. He added women to the committee that advises him on picking the world’s bishops. In 2021, Francis amended the church’s laws so women could be Bible readers at Mass, serve at the altar and distribute communion. He has given women voting rights in the synod of bishops this October, which makes plans for the future of the church.

