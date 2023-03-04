Climate Methane Gas Tracker

The International Energy Agency recently accused fossil fuel industries of doing too little to curb methane emissions and undermining global climate goals to limit warming.

 Olivia Zhang / AP FILE PHOTO

Every year, there are international Council of Parties meetings on climate change, where it is simply accepted the fossil fuel companies will not pay for any of the global damages from burning the fossil fuels, despite making hundreds of billions in profits every year. There is no choice. At Council of Parties 27 in November 2022 in Egypt, there were a record number of 636 fossil fuel lobbyists to ensure their companies’ profits were protected. Why do we just accept this?

Back in 1978, James Black, the chief scientist of the current ExxonMobil did the global modeling and correctly concluded doubling atmospheric carbon dioxide would be a disaster for the global climate and for life on Earth. He told management they had five years to change their business plan. Their response was simple: “Be quiet. We have trillions of dollars to bribe politicians and fund webs of lies and advertising to confuse the public for decades.” This is exactly what they have done.

steven.pappas@timesargus.com

