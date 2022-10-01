The two record storms of the past week, Fiona hitting eastern Canada and Ian hitting Florida, illustrate well the new climate system. On the one hand storms are getting stronger as the Atlantic warms because we have refused for decades to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Of course, society has been deceived by the fossil fuel empires and right-wing politicians have greedily accepted bribes to deny climate change. Nonetheless radically new climate extremes are happening all over the world.

But something more dramatic is happening that is beyond the imagination of society because we believe we are the only intelligent species on earth so “we must be in charge.” This is a sick joke because we are using our intelligence to make trillions destroying the planet and its abundant life. This makes us foolish as well as smart.

steven.pappas@timesargus.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.