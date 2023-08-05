The most horrendous act of war ever perpetrated was by the United States in 1945 when we dropped the first atomic bomb on the civilian population of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6 and the second on Nagasaki three days later.

One of the rationales for President and Commander-in-Chief Truman’s approval of this strategy was that it would save lives. Whose lives? Not the 200,000 humans instantly incinerated, nor the thousands of Japanese civilians and their children who have died and suffered from radiation sicknesses for many years following.

