Of course, if what seems increasingly likely to happen does happen, historians and the like won’t be around to tell the story. Public intellectuals won’t submit articles for publication in Vermont news outlets or The New York Times, or Miami Herald, and historians won’t struggle to get their books ready for the Christmas rush.
They, like the rest of us, will be keeping their heads down. They’ll hope nobody remembers what they wrote about Donald Trump or his supporters, about Proud Boys in Massachusetts and Florida’s neo-fascists back when it was safe to speak ill of those who have no interest in maintaining the fragile thing we refer to as democracy these days.
But if the historians and their ilk — maybe writing from Ukraine or Palestine — do get around to trying to unravel what happened to the United States in the first quarter of the 21st century, what a sad story it will be.
The overthrow of our political system won’t even have been dignified by anyone as literate as Mao Tse-Tung or ideological as Adolf Hitler. We’ll have given our country over to a virtually illiterate huckster who had neither a political philosophy nor a vision of what a better America might be: a man who invents almost everything he says on the spur of the moment and who belittles anybody who doesn’t think that Donald Trump is God’s gift to the planet.
The historians will look for the roots of Trumpist self-centered greed and its studied ignorance of the writings of Thomas Paine and Alexis de Tocqueville, in the causes and outcomes of our Civil War and 20th-century imperialism, in Reagan’s destruction of the New Deal’s safety net and Gingrich’s disdain for government.
But eventually they’ll have to deal with Donald J. Trump, the man.
They’ll have to deal with that devious usurper who did anything he had to do to stay in the public’s eye and out of jail.
They’ll have to go back to the days when all Trump did was hoodwink people he owed money to, cheat cleverly enough on his taxes to get away with minor crimes, step into the public eye as a reality TV celebrity known for the frequency with which he joyously told people willing to play by his rules, “You’re fired!” You know, back when most of us thought of Trump as a pathetic, but wealthy, buffoon.
Back in the days when the idea that he might run for the presidency was greeted by most thinking people with grimaces and/or belly laughs.
Before that morning when I woke my wife with the words, “Honey, he won.”
And she knew what I meant and what it meant to all of us that he had won. And that his winning was a sure sign that lots of thinking Americans were going to lose, to say nothing of the poor, the unhoused, the vulnerable — of almost all of us.
Historians might begin their prefaces with something like “A few years ago, not many political commentators would have predicted …” or “While America had had its share of unusual politicians, no one compared with ….”
That’s where we would — we will? — ourselves, after honest judges and prosecutors try to find a balance between Trump’s right to speak freely and his desire to terrify judges, prosecutors, co-conspirators and members of juries. That’s where we’d find ourselves if we allow the But-he-was-the-president! argument to color the decisions we make about what he has done.
That’s all we’d have left: memories of the efforts of honest and justice-seeking men and women to keep the system alive.
We would look back on that system fondly, then look over our shoulders to see who might remember us from when it was safe to say or write what we believed needed to be said or written.
Nicholas Boke is a freelance writer and international education consultant who lives in Chester.