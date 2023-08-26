Of course, if what seems increasingly likely to happen does happen, historians and the like won’t be around to tell the story. Public intellectuals won’t submit articles for publication in Vermont news outlets or The New York Times, or Miami Herald, and historians won’t struggle to get their books ready for the Christmas rush.

They, like the rest of us, will be keeping their heads down. They’ll hope nobody remembers what they wrote about Donald Trump or his supporters, about Proud Boys in Massachusetts and Florida’s neo-fascists back when it was safe to speak ill of those who have no interest in maintaining the fragile thing we refer to as democracy these days.

