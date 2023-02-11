Working in public service is not for the faint of heart. As someone who has worked in government for the past eight years, I’ve received my fair share of harassment and threats from the public. But the tone has taken a frightening turn in recent years.

During COVID, I received my first death threat and a myriad of disturbing messages. In our hyperpolarized national climate, most public servants, people who run for office and elected officials, will likely recount similar incidents. To create healthy, inclusive, public spaces for government officials and community members, we must focus on improving civility, holding our systems and individuals accountable, and supporting mental health and well-being.

