Adults in rural Vermont need access to education, too. For rural Vermonters, a college education can be hard to come by. It’s not an issue of desire. It’s an issue of access.
I live in West Charleston. I love where I live, but for many here, college is out of reach because we have so few nearby college institutions. Just 22% of Orleans County and 16% of Essex County residents 25 years or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher, lagging far below the Vermont average of 38% and the national average of 36%.
We want our rural communities to thrive, not face a declining population because people move away for a better education or career opportunities. A recent analysis of census data conducted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts, estimates Vermont saw its rural population shrink by 2.8% from 2010 to 2020. Though Vermont has slowly been regaining jobs lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orleans and Essex counties’ unemployment rate of 2.6% for November is higher than we see in less rural parts of the state like Chittenden and Washington counties with rates of 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.
An obvious solution for unemployment, as well as underemployment, for many in Orleans and Essex counties would be gaining relevant skills and knowledge through online learning. Online education serves as one of the fastest growing segments of higher education in the U.S. and is a key to access for nontraditional students living in rural areas.
We are fortunate that the Community College of Vermont has a location in Newport and a robust number of courses available online for those who want to earn an associate’s degree. Northern Vermont University also has a select number of online degree programs; however, access to the majority of their offerings requires in-person attendance and, for some, the drive-time to campus makes earning a degree beyond the associate level out of reach. From parts of Essex County, it is well more than an hour, while from certain Orleans County communities, the drive time can be 40 minutes to an hour. This type of extended commute makes it difficult for would-be adult learners to balance education with work, family and other responsibilities.
In the competency-based, totally online model, students who can learn faster or spend more time on their schoolwork can demonstrate their mastery and advance at their own pace. Through this unique, asynchronous approach, students accelerate through their learning at their individual pace, fitting their studies into the spaces of their lives. With customized support and mentorship, each student progresses through courses as soon as they can prove they have mastered the material.
This approach — the benefits of which I have seen at Western Governors University — expands opportunity and access to jobs. I have witnessed firsthand how our programs change our students lives for the better, because they are empowered to earn degrees and improve their livelihoods.
But in order for rural students to enroll in online learning, they must have access to high-speed broadband internet, and although 7% of rural Vermonters have no broadband options available to them, I believe we will see improvements soon thanks to the hard work and determination of many.
In his recent budget address, Gov. Phil Scott delivered a promise to invest in broadband access and additional cell towers across the state. The Vermont Community Broadband Board coordinates access for nine districts in the state, while the NEK Community Broadband focuses on bringing broadband to the Northeast Kingdom.
In addition, last month, Congress passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which includes $65 billion in grants to states for broadband deployment to address access in rural areas. In Vermont, this means a minimum of $100 million will be available to address broadband infrastructure, bringing reliable broadband internet to at least 40,000 Vermonters who currently lack it. In addition, 136,000 people (22% of the state’s population) will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which helps low-income families afford internet access.
Improving access to broadband internet for Vermont’s rural communities enjoys bipartisan support and is considered a key factor in preparing residents for in-demand careers and in providing local companies with the workforce they need to thrive. I hope we will soon see a future in which every Vermont resident who wants to earn a degree of any type and in any discipline, will have the opportunity to do so through online education, and with access to high-speed internet to achieve it.
Gloria Bruce is strategic partnerships manager at Western Governors University. She lives in West Charleston.
