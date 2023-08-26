The opening sentence is a stunner, wrapping emotional arms around the reader: “Jimmy is 8 years old and a third-generation heroin addict, a precocious little boy with sandy hair, velvety brown eyes and needle marks freckling the baby-smooth skin of his thin brown arms.”

The remaining 4,221 words hit as hard as the heroin that destroyed the lives of Jimmy’s mother and stepfather and were sure to ruin the boy’s. The depictions of Jimmy’s abuse and heroin injections at the hands of adults-turned-monsters by their addiction are emotionally kneecapping.

