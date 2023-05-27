I believe in transgender rights. A guy in my men’s group transitioned many years ago. Christine Hallquist later made a creditable run for governor of Vermont, beaten only by the popular moderate Republican Phil Scott

A member of my family says he “felt like a girl” early in his life. He decided, due to his generation, pressure from his kids and blue collar culture, not to transition. He drinks every day to try to forget about it.

