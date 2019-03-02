The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence is a part of a coalition of organizations and businesses that support the creation of a statewide paid family and medical leave. The Vermont Network is committed to creating a world where all people can thrive and we believe that the paid family leave program outlined in H.107 will provide greater health and safety for families, individuals and communities in Vermont.
Domestic violence and sexual assault can have profound economic effects on victims and survivors. The physical aspects of violence often result in significant medical costs and time off from work. A statewide program that offered paid medical leave for employees in the case of serious illness would help to provide survivors the time to seek inpatient care for physical or mental health conditions that happened as a result of violence.
With 99 percent of survivors of domestic violence having also experienced economic abuse, we know that access to resources that increase economic stability are essential in rebuilding a life after abuse. Paid family and medical leave is one of the resources that could work to buffer some of the negative economic impacts that survivors face. If a worker is able to care for a new baby, ill family member or themselves without losing vital income (through unpaid leave) and without having to quit their job, it can improve long-term outcomes for that family, the employer and the Vermont economy.
The availability of parents to be able to take time off to care for a new child can have positive effects for children who experience trauma. Paid family leave increases parent-child bonding and breastfeeding, both of which help to build resiliency. The development of a secure attachment relationship in infancy provides a solid foundation which has been shown to buffer against negative outcomes later in life.
The Vermont Network Against Sexual and Domestic Violence is looking forward to Vermont continuing on the path to implement such a program to help make our communities, families and businesses healthier and more economically secure so that current and future generations can thrive.
Kara Casey is director of economic empowerment with the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.
