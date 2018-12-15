I am compelled to respond to Mr. McClaughry’s unfortunate attack on the recent U.S. Government Climate Assessment.
This assessment is consistent with the most recent United Nations Climate Report, with Pope Francis’ Encyclical on Climate Change, and with the overwhelming consensus of scientists, engineers and physicians — a group McClaughry refers to collectively as “climate alarmists.” If Mr. McClaughry had any wisdom to offer these highly educated and caring professionals, he forgot to mention it in his commentary. Dr. Edward Cameron, in his talk titled “Climate Change and Human Rights,” identifies two types of climate deniers: “liars, and those being lied to.” I’d like to address those of you being lied to.
While I share Mr. McClaughry’s concerns for “prosperity” and “well-being,” the writing leaves me wondering exactly whose prosperity and well-being he is most concerned about. Is it the three people who have accumulated as much wealth as all the rest of the population of the United States? Is it the 61 individuals who are hoarding as much wealth as the bottom half of the entire world’s population? Not coincidentally, those 3.7 billion at the bottom are those least responsible for global warming, but they are also the most vulnerable, the very people whose well-being will be most adversely affected by climate change.
Prosperity: McClaughry notes that even if we do nothing about global warming, by 2090, it will have had little impact on GDP. Since GDP includes all expenses related to disaster response and reconstruction, GDP is not a meaningful measure of true economic prosperity, especially as more and more of our dollars are being spent rebuilding damaged property rather than constructing new infrastructure and creating resilient and sustainable communities. I applaud McClaughry for looking to the future, but GDP is a much too narrow a focus when so many social, economic, political and environmental factors are at stake in a complex and interconnected world where real prosperity needs to be much more inclusive.
Well-being: I don’t know how McClaughry defines well-being, but my definition relies heavily on things like clean air that does not cause respiratory disease, asthma in children, for example.
My definition includes a clean and natural fresh drinking-water supply that is not tainted by gas and oil pipeline leaks, not polluted by coal tailings spilling into streams and rivers, not poisoned by toxins from fracking fluids left behind after the gas and oil are extracted. My definition includes arable soil, that ever-so-thin layer (6 inches) of topsoil that sustains life on this planet. It does not promote our well-being to rely on a fossil-fuel-dependent food system that degrades the soil, poisons the food we eat with petrochemicals and, at the same time, pollutes the air we breathe. Yes, dependence on fossil fuels is a vicious cycle that we must break if we want good health and well-being for ourselves, our neighbors and future generations.
Cameron offered a summation of peer-reviewed science into four facts:
1. Global warming is real. 2. It is accelerating. 3. It is caused by human activity. 4. It can be solved. I will add only that the World Health Organization asserts that seven million premature deaths annually are related to air pollution, and that reducing use of fossil fuels can save millions of lives. Still, I do realize there are those who are genuinely skeptical. It’s sometimes difficult to process new information, hard to change our minds once we’ve come to a conclusion, especially when the facts contradict our beliefs. This issue is too important; so, get educated. Go to a talk by a climate scientist. Read a book on the subject. Recognize and reject the lies; come to your own conclusions.
I have attended several talks by Dr. Alan Betts, a climate scientist who lives in Vermont and has studied the subject for decades. I always learn something new. Dr. Betts’ recent talk to 350.org Vermont was no exception. I learned that global warming is loosening the polar vortex. The deeper troughs in the waves of circular air flow are responsible for more and longer stationary weather patterns. The effects are increasingly severe storms, heavier rains and flooding in some areas, while other areas are experiencing longer droughts — for example, California, where unprecedented wild fires are taking lives, destroying buildings and displacing families. At the same time, droughts in India are threatening crop yields and causing food insecurity.
There are many books, but one I can recommend is “Drawdown.” Read about the top 80 solutions to global warming. Leading scientists and engineers from around the world explain existing solutions that are viable and scalable, solutions that not only reduce the amount of greenhouse gasses we send into the atmosphere, but, in many cases, they can actually draw down carbon from the atmosphere. Economists also explain in simple terms how most of these solutions not only save dollars, but also create green jobs and economic opportunity. I urge you to pick up a copy of “Drawdown” at your local bookshop. It will change how you view global warming and climate change. Reading about these solutions and the people involved left me more hopeful about our future.
We are slowly gaining the political will to legislate policies that support these solutions and the men and women who are working so hard and with great dedication to create a green economy, a sustainable economy that will produce a more widely shared prosperity and improved well-being for all of us.
David Mook is a Poultney resident.
