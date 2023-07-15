You will recall that in the early days of the pandemic, we made a decision to cut our publication days back from five to three. When businesses were closed as the world quarantined, there was no need to advertise.
But there was still a great need for newspapers and information.
We adjusted our print schedule in order to be able to afford to provide information until such time as that advertising revenue returned. It took three months.
During the pandemic, we discovered that Vermonters wanted our coverage, (and perhaps our extra pages of puzzles), so we saw a noticeable bump in subscriptions (print and online) to The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.
Prior to the pandemic, also as a cost savings, these newspapers went from seven days a week to publishing Tuesday through Saturday, with a four-section Weekender edition. That was a business decision that had to be made for our long-term sustainability.
Prior to that, despite extreme weather events including record snowfalls, Tropical Storm Irene, floods and even a couple of fires, these newspapers had been printed and delivered, as promised — perhaps late, on occasion.
This week marked a moment in the history of these publications, and a sign of our times. On Monday, after consultation with my management team, I made the decision to produce both newspapers — keeping our same content and production deadlines — but only making the content available on our websites, and in a “newspaper format” via our e-edition online. Tuesday through Thursday, there was no print edition of the Rutland Herald or The Times Argus. (As of this writing, it was uncertain as to whether a print edition was possible for the Weekender, as our printer had sustained damage in a violent storm on Thursday and had lost power.)
Online only was in no way a signal that we had given up. Quite the contrary: We have learned how to pivot to these catastrophic events and still be relevant.
Advancements in the technology within the newspaper industry have made gathering and disseminating information far easier. With a few boxes clicked in our news management system, we can push our articles and photographs to our websites or across social media. A few more clicks, and we can lift our paywall so that every Vermonter has free access to our news coverage, resources and their community through the portal of their local newspaper.
Our decision this week was not one of cost-savings. Technology allows us to be able to make information available in a crisis while keeping our staff and delivery teams safe. We did not have to worry about how the box truck hauling the newspaper from the print facility was going to make it here safely. We did not have to worry about how our delivery team was going to have to navigate the maze of closed or dangerous roadways. And we did not have to fret over the print editions showing up at people’s homes days later.
Granted, we do have a share of readers who do not access a smartphone or computer. Their disappointment is understandable because they don’t have ready access to our content in this week’s configuration.
On the other hand, by making our content available online only, our websites and social media were deluged (pun intended) with likes and comments. We shared photos — ours and others provided to us. We provided live updates coming directly from community leaders — sometimes dictated straight from the phone to the keyboard to our online products in seconds. Our journalists saw reactions to their content from across the globe. The Times Argus chief photographer, Jeb Wallace-Brodeur, who was chronicling the disaster all week long (day and night sometimes) had his images shared thousands of times. People in the community started taking photos of him and posting them on their social media as if they were seeing a celebrity in action.
Each day, we posted images of our front pages as a reminder that we were online only. But the fact that the pages looked just like the printed newspaper gave folks comfort. The front pages also received a lot of attention — and again were being shared over and over.
“You guys are everywhere,” a colleague at a newspaper in Maine wrote to me this week. “Your coverage is amazing.”
We were getting noticed.
Before the rain had stopped, and long before the floodwaters had receded, the newspaper staff was being asked to appear on live radio and television interviews; and print media was chasing us down to talk about the flooding, as well as how small-town newspapers were handling the crisis when access was so limited. Our story was featured in the Boston Globe and major metros nationwide. Plus, Jeb’s photos got picked up by The Associated Press, which has led to an outpouring of support not just for our newspapers but for the affected communities he covered here in Vermont — mostly Montpelier.
In 2011, when Tropical Storm Irene hit, the infrastructure damage was exacerbated by power and internet outages statewide. We were still able to electronically Pony Express the content and production in order to get our newspapers out the door at that time. It was easier, but not as easy as it is today.
If (and I am knocking on wood here) we ever have an event like this where the internet and electricity go out, we would be in a world of pain. But the same would be true if we were still producing newspapers by hand — cutting and pasting; using blue pencils to proof pages.
We are fortunate to be able to provide the service that we do. It has been a challenging week, and our staff has come together to help each other in ways that are inspiring and demonstrative of how valuable vetted news and professional journalists are to the coverage of such a historic moment. (Poor David Delcore has been sick all week and still kept our Barre coverage going.)
We could not go long without printing. And we won’t. Newspapers belong in print. Plus, our revenue depends on it through advertising and subscriptions. And, yes, the paywall has to go back up once the crisis has abated, because we can’t give our hard work away for free. No business can give its product away.
This week, it really was too important not to get the information out. By making the decisions that we made, we touched more readers than we ever could have otherwise. We reminded people all over the planet — an audience watching what happened in little old Vermont — that newspapers and local news are more important than ever.
Steven Pappas is the executive editor of The Times Argus and Rutland Herald.