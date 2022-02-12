In college, I had a legendary political science professor named Stanley Feingold. He was devoted to our Constitution and the way it played itself out in the give-and-take of politics and law. His repeated refrain was that our system of government tends to push toward the middle. This is its strength.
It is a concept that, until very recently, comforted me when things in Congress did not go as I’d hoped, which is most of the time as I’m a left-of-center Democrat. As were my parents and their parents.
But there was once a Republican State Senator named Bill Doyle who represented Washington County, my county. And there was once a problem about which I telephoned him. I had first telephoned my local Democratic state representative, but he never got back to me.
I don’t remember what that problem was — something to do with Vermont state bureaucracy. Within half an hour, Senator Doyle himself returned my call and then actually paid attention to my difficulty. He knew the proper person in the proper state office who could help me.
A few years later, a bill about licensing mental health counselors that was important to my graduate students at Goddard College was languishing somewhere in the Legislature. I telephoned Senator Doyle and again, he got right back to me. As we spoke, it became clear that he hadn’t paid any attention to this bill. But after we spoke, the bill began to move through the correct committee. It was voted upon and passed by the end of the session.
When I’d see him around town, I would say, “Bill, you’re the only Republican I’ll ever vote for.” And we’d both smile.
But I was wrong. I have now voted for Gov. Philip B. Scott each time he has run, and I plan to vote for him again. Unlike Bill Doyle, the governor has never done anything for me, personally. Nor have I ever asked him. But I know that in 2018, when he was presented with the evidence that detailed a teenager’s plans to murder as many Fair Haven classmates as possible, Scott forsook his NRA star A rating and signed a bill for some state gun control. He is what the scholar Louis Menand calls “an old-fashioned liberal Republican … broad-minded, tolerant, in favor of free trade and business.” He is a thoughtful, caring person first and a legislator second.
Several of my friends delight in thrusting to my attention every policy misstep they believe the governor makes, this to remind me of my Democratic Party disloyalty. Nevertheless, Scott has my vote for as long as he continues to want a political office.
Because of the dangers posed by Donald Trump’s administration and his followers, many center-leaning Republicans on the national scene have resigned or are refusing to run again. These are Republicans who, I assume, can’t abide Trumpian norms but don’t want, or are afraid, to fight against them. Yet, Phil Scott has persevered. He refuses to speak well of President Trump, at the same time that he refuses to change party affiliation.
My current hopeful political scenario that outside the public view Scott and other old-fashioned Republicans are conferring. Perhaps with some centrist Democrats, perhaps even with Bernie himself, who’s a great pragmatist. Together, they are planning a powerful presidential campaign for 2024, with an old-fashioned Republican leading the way. Perhaps this candidate will be as nice looking as Phil Scott and, like him, younger than the recent crop of applicants for the job. He will have a track record of smart leadership through the current viral plague
Perhaps he will have worked construction or led a successful construction company or even been a locally successful race-car driver. This might endear him to both men in the trades and in business. His ableness and warmth will appeal to people of all skin colors, ethnicities and economic brackets. He will win decisively and take the United States of America politically back to the center, where it has mostly lived, where it has mostly thrived. It is a measure of the oddity of this moment that this is how I, a birthright Democrat, daydream.
Michele Clark lives in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.