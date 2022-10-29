This month as we go to the polls to vote for people to represent us at all levels of governance, it is deeply important to remember these midterm elections are monumentally significant in an unprecedented way, with the possible exception of the Nazi scare in the 1930s and ’40s. Results of all elections have consequences, but this time they will serve as a precursor to the most consequential election in our lifetimes in 2024.

As I’ve said to students who were voting for the first time, “You aren’t just voting for a president, you are voting for the courts and the judicial system. Who do you want interpreting the law and doling out justice?” It’s a question I now ask everyone when discussing politics, because our Constitution and democracy are seriously at stake.

