It’s no secret America’s health care system is broken. Most of us can cite a litany of problems we’ve personally experienced. But few would include the travesty surrounding how health care costs are billed and covered. I ventured into that morass recently, and what I learned provided another compelling reason for universal health care and a single payer system.

It began with a pneumonia vaccination I received at my doctor’s office instead of a Walgreens pharmacy. I expected a charge but assumed it would be minimal. Then I got the “patient statement” from the hospital where my doctor practices. On the statement, a “pharmacy” line item appeared in the staggering amount of nearly $700. Other charges were for “preventive care services” and “physician fees.” I saw these charges as redundant since I saw my doctor for a “wellness check” that constituted preventive care with a physician.

