School Shooting Newport News

Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones listens to Police Chief Steve Drew as he gives an update on Friday's school shooting during a press conference in the Newport News School Administration Building in Newport News, Va., on Monday Jan. 9, 2023. Drew said a 6-year-old student fired the handgun that wounded a Virginia first-grade teacher while she was teaching class at Richneck Elementary School.

 John C. Clark - freelancer, FR171764 AP

Having submitted my final columns for 2022 at the end of November, I looked forward to a holiday respite while contemplating what my first commentary for 2023 might be. My notes suggested global warming, immigration challenges, and the earliest-ever election season, which had started a nanosecond after the November election.

Then came four mass shootings in less than a week that killed nearly two dozen people and grievously injured many more. The month of November saw 32 mass shootings nationally while a tally of more than 600 mass shootings had occurred across the country by then. According to The Washington Post, in June, mass shootings had averaged more than one per day and not a single week until then had passed without at least four mass shootings. The frightening statistics go on and on, as does the increase in gun violence and death in this country: In 2014, there were 243 mass shooting in the first half of the year; in 2022, there were 606.

