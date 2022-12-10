Much has been written in the literature of public health about America’s shocking maternal mortality rate. Occasionally, media reports the alarming rate when there is a hook. Advocates concerned with women and health illuminate the problem in reports and at conferences. But in light of the SCOTUS Dobbs decision on abortion, new urgency arose in addressing maternal mortality in the United States and its causes because of the link between reproductive rights and the persistence of inherent racial issues in women’s health care.

It is disturbing and illuminating to note the World Health Organization’s maternal mortality rate rankings. The U.S. is 55th in the list of industrialized nations at nearly 24 deaths per 100,000 live births. A 2022 study found women in this country face the highest rates of preventable problems and mortality when compared with women in 10 other wealthy nations, and that rate continues to go up. The race disparity in maternal mortality is additionally alarming. Black women die at a rate of 55.3 deaths per 100,000 live births, more than 50% higher than white women.

