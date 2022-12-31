In her moving debut novel, “Wandering Souls,” Cecile Pin tells the story of a Vietnamese family desperate to leave their 1970s war-torn country. The story opens with the family’s three older children becoming “boat people” en route to Hong Kong where they await the arrival of their parents and four younger siblings who don’t make it. The story follows the three survivors as their physical and emotional ordeal unfolds through the decades. It’s a poignant portrait of what refugees and asylum seekers face, putting a much-needed human face on the experience of others.

But it is only one story. There are multitudes more. They are heartrending tales of traveling through deserts, facing thirst and hunger, suffering physical and sexual abuse, surviving family separation. And a growing number of people, young and old, strong and weak, all seeking safety, keep coming in waves in search of human rights, work and dignity.

