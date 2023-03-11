Mexico International Women's Day

A woman marches against gender-based violence marking International Women’s Day, in Mexico City, on March 8.

 Aurea del Rosario/ AP PHOTO

In this month of honoring women, especially on March 8, International Women’s Day, my mind and heart are filled with thoughts of women and girls around the world. Having worked globally, I have witnessed their lives, heard their stories, seen their grief, abuse and abject poverty. I have been at their side when they gave birth or lost a baby, strong and stoic, and watched more fortunate women advocate, educate and comfort their poorer village friends. Whether nurses, NGO workers, politicians or change agents within their communities, they do what they can. It’s never easy, especially when women’s lives are so devalued in so many places.

Among the women I’ve had the opportunity to share time with or whose lives I’ve witnessed in their impoverished homes and inadequate health centers (if they have one), I recall the patience of African mothers, babies on their backs, in the marketplace where they squeak out a subsistence life selling fruits and handicrafts. I’ve heard their stories of violent abuse by husbands, their wishes that their children could be educated, their genital cutting, the fistulas that isolate them.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.