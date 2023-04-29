They come from countries of unrelenting poverty, oppression, war and violence. They come to escape all of that with parents, relatives, friends, or alone. They walk miles and miles, day after day, hungry, thirsty, afraid, exhausted. As a recent report in The New York Times revealed, the number of migrant children crossing the U.S. border from the south has “soared” for several reasons, including declining situations in Latin American countries, along with pandemic-induced migration, and the election of President Biden.
Last year, the influx of migrant children rose to 130,000. That’s three times higher than five years ago.
With this influx of unaccompanied children, child employment has reached Dickensian levels and conditions in most parts of the U.S. Another New York Times article illuminated the reality of this exploitation. One teenage worker “stuffed a sealed plastic bag of cereal into a passing carton. It could be dangerous work, with fast-moving pulleys and gears that had torn off fingers and ripped open a woman’s scalp.” That factory “was full of underage workers … spending late hours bent over hazardous machinery.” In other places, kids work in slaughterhouses, wood-sawing businesses, or tend giant ovens making granola bars and other snack foods.
According to the Times report, this kind of child labor is part of a “new economy of exploitation,” in which migrant youth constitute a “shadow work force that extends across industries in every state.” This new labor force has been growing, particularly in the past two years, and it’s all in violation of child labor laws. In addition to the work in plants and factories, children wash dishes and deliver meals in various venues. They help build vacation homes, harvest crops and work as hotel maids, usually at night, after trying to stay awake in school during the day, if the families they stay with actually send them to school as mandated.
Often, these children are housed with adults they don’t know. These “sponsors” often exploit the kids, pressuring them to earn money to help with expenses, or pay off smugglers who have helped place the children with them. Oversight and monitoring of these housing situations are often ignored, even though they are mandated. As one caseworker told the Times, “It’s getting to be a business for some of the sponsors.” Schools, businesses, workers in federal agencies, and law enforcement are guilty of “willful ignorance,” as the Times reporter put it.
Child trafficking is another related issue. Anti-trafficking legislation exists in the U.S. but is inadequately adhered to, and made more difficult because of the growing number of children coming across the border, often with worrying debt to pay off. According to the Times report, concerns about unaccompanied minors at the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement began to grow two years ago when labor trafficking began growing, exacerbated by the inappropriately quick release of children from detention centers rather than maintaining a focus on preventing unsafe releases.
Child marriage is also something we should be concerned about in this country. According to Equality Now, shocking as it may seem, here in the U.S., child marriage, which occurs when one or both parties to a marriage are under age 18, is legal in 43 states, but 20 U.S. states do not require any minimum age for marriage, if there is parental consent or a judicial waiver.
A human rights violation, “child marriage legitimizes abuse and denies girls’ autonomy. When young girls are forced to marry, they are essentially subject to state-sanctioned rape and are at risk of increased domestic violence, forced pregnancy, and negative health consequences, while being denied education and economic opportunity,” Equality Now explains. Yet nearly 300,000 female children were married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018, most of them to much older men. And in some states, child marriage is considered a valid defense to statutory rape.
Child abuse doesn’t stop there in this country. It starts with our inability to end the continuing brutality of gun violence that is the biggest killer of children and teenagers in America. It begs the question, how much do we really care about children when right-wing politicians and the people who vote for them support so-called leaders’ refusal to fund day care, food programs and health care for children in need, or parental leave so that infants are safe and bonding with their parents? How can we claim to care about children of all ages and ethnicities when Republican legislators try to slash Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, deny health care to trans kids and mess with the child tax credit program and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP?
It’s abundantly clear that all children in this country are in serious trouble, physically and emotionally, and that a sizeable swath of Americans in high, and not so high, places don’t seem to care and are willing to put future generations in jeopardy — all of which raises the real question:
How is it we go on allowing children to suffer (and die), and still delude ourselves that our country is exceptional?
Perhaps it is, but, sadly, in so many wrong ways. Just ask the children.
Elayne Clift lives in Brattleboro.
