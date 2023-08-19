It’s been over 90° for days on end where I live in Vermont. We can’t take evening walks, plant our gardens or breathe all that well since the Canadian wildfires first compromised our air so badly that some of us have experienced respiratory issues. We’re halfway through the summer and we have yet to spend time on the deck with friends. And all that happened before biblical floods started after record monsoon rains that just wouldn’t quit.

It’s beginning to seem as if we’ve witnessed the final stages of our own well-crafted horror movie for a long time now, and the credits are about to roll. Among them are extreme heat and massive fires, along with our prolonged denial of global warming and the urgency of acting to decelerate it.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0