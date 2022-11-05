My sister Anne Marie Cobb Balk died Sept. 22 in London, her home for much of her adult life. I learned the news while at Logan Airport in Boston hoping to get to London before she died.
My sister Martha Pearce was at Dulles outside Washington, D.C., hoping for the same. We failed by 10 hours.
Fortunately, Anne’s friend, Chris Green, was at her bedside. He called both of us and we both said goodbye. Even more fortunate, a month earlier Martha and I were in London with Anne who was strong enough to tour with us through London and Oxford. It was our only vacation together since we were little kids.
Martha met me at Heathrow Airport and we took an Uber to Anne’s apartment in Chiswick, a section of London about seven miles from the center of the city. Her apartment was cozy but much smaller than I had expected: three very small rooms and a kitchen so narrow I could stand in the middle of the room and touch both the cupboards and the opposite wall.
We spent most of the next five days sifting through Anne’s clothes, financial records, books, photos, jewelry and her mementos — the little things that help define her life. Most ended in trash bags in the Dumpster or left behind for her London friends to take to Goodwill.
When I got back to Vermont, I did the same thing; I cleaned her Rutland apartment, kept a few items of special interest, and threw the rest away. Sifting through her things, I learned a lot about her I did not know. She had two masters degrees, not just the one I knew about; she ran in 5K races; and she had a world of good friends I have never met and a world of activities I was not a part of.
My knowledge about her life reminds me of the parable of the blind men who each describe an elephant from their point of view, either the trunk or the legs, the ears or the tail. Each view is correct, but none tells the full story. What I learned mostly was Anne was much happier than I thought she was, and I am grateful I learned that.
A week after I got home from London I wrote her obituary. How do you tell a life story in 400 words? You don’t. After posting the mandatory news — death and birth dates, town of birth, education and jobs, survivors and predeceased — there wasn’t much room to tell her story. Writing an obituary is like poring through 1,000 photos and picking the two best.
What I didn’t say in her obituary was that she had fought a courageous battle with cancer, or that she had passed to a better place. Both of those may have been true, but each has become a tired cliche and best left unsaid.
In the end, what we leave behind that has meaning for our family and friends, the people who loved us, isn’t what we owned — most of that just ends up in the Dumpster — but our memories: the good ones, the bad ones, the sad ones and the happy ones and, most of all, the ones that make us laugh.
While I was flipping through her photos, two memories stuck with me most clearly: our one and only family vacation; and how Anne and my cousin Johnna Dana (Johnna Donahue then) would torment our mothers.
Our lone family vacation was five days in Cape Cod. I was 9, maybe 10. The car was jammed, my mother, father and Aunt Emily in the front seat, and me, Anne, Martha and Johnna in the back seat. That was before seat belts. We stopped in Keene, New Hampshire, to go to Mass. We never missed Mass. I threw up on the church steps. I threw up on most long trips.
When we got to Cape Cod, we learned my parents had forgotten my sisters’ suitcases and my father’s suitcase. My parents blamed each other. Martha and Anne wore Johnna’s clothes.
My father was incapable of driving through city traffic. At a toll booth entering the Mass turnpike, a road we shouldn’t have been on, my mother complained so loudly that we were headed the wrong way, toward New York City and not to Cape Cod, the toll booth operator summoned a state policeman who gave us an escort off the highway to a less stressful road.
Johnna and Anne tormented my mother and Emily each summer at my Uncle Clement Abatiell’s camp on Lake Bomoseen. They’d hide under the raft pretending they had drowned. They’d dive off the dock, swim to the raft, make lots of noise for a few minutes, and then would go silent and hide behind the floating barrels. My mother, always sure they were dead, would run from the camp to the lakeshore, screaming all the way in total fear. Anne and Johnna would resurface from behind the barrels and laugh. Mother and Emily fell for that joke every time.
For me, watching from the shore, I wasn’t a good enough swimmer to swim to the raft, that joke never got old.
Peter Cobb is a regular contributor to The Times Argus and Rutland Herald. He lives in Barre Town.
