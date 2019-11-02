It almost doesn’t matter where you are on the political spectrum, on the far right or the far left, somewhere in the middle or with the I-couldn’t-care-less crowd, you know we live in a racially charged society.
When President Barack Obama was elected as the first black president, there was hope we were moving toward a post-racial America. That hope was ill-founded. With Donald Trump as our president, it is unlikely anyone today thinks we will get there anytime soon.
But what would happen if what we know or think we know about race is wrong? Would that change anything?
William Edelglass, an assistant professor of philosophy at Marlboro College in Putney and director of studies at the Barre Center for Buddhist Studies in Barre, Massachusetts, recently told a small but enthusiastic crowd at the Episcopal Church in Barre that much of what we think about race is wrong. His presentation, sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council, was entitled “A History of the Concept of Race” and was a condensed version of a course he teaches at Marlboro.
What we think we know, Edelglass said, is racial differences are grounded in biology, that the biological basis of race is passed from one generation to the next, and that race is associated with a particular geographic area. The problem is those facts aren’t based on science.
“There are, of course, some genetic differences between races, but it is about 1/100 of one percent of our genetic material,” he said. “There is no particular race gene for any of the races. Race is not based on natural differences, it is a cultural fabrication.” In addition, how we think about race is constantly in flux.
“Our thinking about what a race is, who might belong to a particular race, how we ought to act as a member of the race we are assigned, and what obligations or privileges are associated with race change in different times and different places,” he said.
“Today we differentiate people based on skin color and physiognomy, but also on how people speak and other cultural practices. But when we make those differentiations, we are doing so according to cultural categories. For example, there are plenty of people who are considered ‘black’ in the United States who would be considered ‘white’ in Brazil. This is because racial categories differ at different times and different places. This doesn’t mean that different people don’t have different skin color or facial features. Obviously they do. But when we divide people up into races as if races have an essence, we are mistaking a cultural invention for natural differences,” he said.
There has always been discrimination and oppressionm, but race-based oppression goes back only about 400 years, Edelglass said.
Does it matter that race discrimination is a cultural invention? Not really. What matters is how people are treated. The facts are pretty clear and pretty awful. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s most current population survey, black families in America earn just $57.30 for every $100 income earned by white families and even worse, for every $100 in white family wealth, black families hold just $5.05.
Black and white Americans use illegal drugs at about the same rate, but black Americans are five times more likely to go to prison as whites and about 12 times more likely to be convicted of drug crimes.
Martin Luther King said, “The arc of history is long, but it bends towards justice.” That may be so, but the justice arc seems too long. It is well past time to get to the end. I’m 68. I can’t remember when skin color didn’t matter. Racial tension is less today than when I was a kid. Blacks aren’t getting their heads beaten in with clubs, chased by snarling dogs or hosed down with fire hoses on a daily basis. But today, they are imprisoned at a very high rate. Blacks comprise 12.3% of the population but 37% percent of the men in prison. Every other month or so, some innocent black kid gets shot simply because he was a black boy or girl in the wrong place at the wrong time.
King said his dream was for his four little children to: “one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” That didn’t happen.
But I am with Dr. King, his dream still makes sense. That said, I don’t believe we want a colorblind society, but rather, one without discrimination. I think Edelglass would agree.
“If we look at society through a colorblind lens, if such a thing is possible, we will not be able to see racially concentrated inequalities. If we do not track how race correlates with health outcomes, differences in incarceration rates, etc., then we will not be able to see how race impacts our lives,” he said.
I don’t know how we can get to the positive end of Dr. King’s arc of justice. But there is hope. Discrimination based on race or gender makes no sense either to my children or my grandchildren. To them, the idea that gays should hide their lifestyle, or that there is a glass ceiling for women and nonwhites, or that any cultural group is less equal, is just stupid, and I am pretty sure they are in a strong majority.
Peter Cobb is a regular contributor to The Times Argus/Rutland Herald. He lives in Barre.
