I am a book collector.
As I’ve aged, I’ve come to understand the importance of books exceeds the reading of a particular title or author. Books are networks of thought, connection, scholarship, artistry and expression.
One of the books in my collection is Federico Garcia Lorca’s “Three Tragedies.” Within it is the signature of the person who once owned the book, Kim Stanley.
Why is this significant?
Because Lorca is significant. Kim Stanley is significant and they were meaningfully connected. I was introduced to Garcia Lorca as I meandered across time and poetry in, of all places, a library. This profoundly gifted young, gay poet, who once vacationed in Vermont at Lake Eden, and who was brutally murdered in Spain in 1936 during Francisco Franco’s regime, had a voice I was not familiar with until I stumbled upon his works. This, despite being fully immersed in poetry, literature and any number of books on any number of subjects over a lifetime of exploration. He just hadn’t come up yet.
The book I now own once belonged to Kim Stanley, one of the most gifted actresses of the 20th century (think of “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the narrator who served as the voice of the adult Scout Finch. Yes, it was Kim Stanley). She appeared in numerous films as well as Garcia Lorca’s play, “The House of Bernarda Alba.” It is one of the three plays featured in the book.
What is most telling of all, is not that I now own a first-edition copy of this book, or Kim Stanley’s signature within. What is most significant is the information that lies on the back of the dust jacket. It is just one reason why books and libraries matter. On the cover is a list of works by other writers — some of whom I was not familiar with, nor might I have researched, if not for having this book. And that’s the magic of libraries. They are places of discovery — which, in essence, is what education is all about.
So, what does this have to do with the Vermont State Colleges libraries?
It’s this: We cannot learn solely from a prescribed syllabus. We learn from doing “walkabouts” through many subjects, experiences, influences and our own epiphanies that come from the exploration and amalgamation of all the moments in our lives that shape our thinking and, to some extent, our actions, and from the variety of ways we gain access to those subjects. Sure, that exploration often happens online, and there you will find endless resources to consider; but a library is altogether something different and necessary. It is a place of scholarship and inquiry but it is also the gathering place for anyone who recognizes that quest as valuable. While we can study alone; we thrive and grow by our shared experiences. And while those experiences are happening more and more online and less face-to-face, to expunge direct contact further erodes our connectivity — which, in this person’s mind, is a dangerous slope to slip on.
College is a stepping stone. It is not the end of learning but the beginning. It is an introduction and shaping of what we are curious and passionate about. It is the foundation from which we spring forth in our own unique and nuanced way, contributing to the expanding tapestry of ideas and actions that shape communities and societies. Libraries assist in that exploration, fundamentally so.
What is happening at our Vermont State Colleges through the closing of its libraries is the closing of a rich and diverse pathway of information. If we can no longer meander through the delicious, unexpected discovery of new voices, minds and expressions that libraries provide, we become little more than parrots of prescribed information — not original thinkers. That is precisely what happens when access to information is limited. The learner is at the mercy of a more prescriptive curriculum as defined by administrators who believe they hold the most efficient model of education in their hands, versus the more collaborative experience one might find in a classroom among faculty who once walked a similar path as the students they now teach. They were themselves allowed and encouraged to diverge into the long “Frost woods” of their own experiences.
To eliminate one of the most fundamental resources students rely upon — a library — is to say a student’s desire for knowledge is secondary to the “efficiencies” created by controlled access to information — and, all too often, a reduction of it. When administrators are more concerned with balancing budgets than furthering a student’s lived experience — discovery, creativity and expression of knowledge — they have ceased to be a college. The institution becomes a diploma mill, hamstringing students as well as faculty and staff who have enriched those students’ lives by their own presence, knowledge, capacity and the resources available to all of them — including college libraries.
Here’s an example:
Robert Frost was a poet. He was also a lover of botany and astronomy. Frost could not have written his poems with the same depth and wonder of expression without his other curiosities. One form of study did not, could not, exist without the other.
From an essay she wrote and published in Poetry Foundation, educator and poet Karen Glenn, said of Frost, “Throughout his life, Frost was drawn to science. As a boy, he sold magazine subscriptions to earn a telescope. He subscribed to Scientific American. When he taught at Amherst, he knew Nobelist Niels Bohr and wrote a poem (For Once, Then Something) about his atomic wave and particle theories. He was profoundly interested in atomic structure and wrote some minor poems about that as well (The Secret Sits and Version).” He found Darwin’s writing on evolution fascinating — it’s chronicled in the academic book “Robert Frost and the Challenge of Darwin” (2001). It’s possible the scientists he knew influenced some of his most famous poems, including Fire and Ice. Harlow Shapley, a well-known Harvard astronomer, reported that Frost had asked him on two separate occasions the most likely ways in which the world could end. Shapley told him of two possibilities: the sun could grow into a giant red star and incinerate the Earth, or the Earth could veer away from the sun, triggering a permanent ice age. Some time later, Frost wrote Fire and Ice:
“Some say the world will end in fire, / Some say in ice. / From what I’ve tasted of desire / I hold with those who favor fire.
“But if it had to perish twice, I think I know enough of hate / To say that for destruction ice / Is also great / And would suffice.”
Imagine if this poem did not exist. It is part of the lexicon of American literature.
Libraries are not relics of past societies. They are living cultures that depend upon the quality and vibrancy of their management and investment to serve patrons in ways that feed and nurture those very same individuals. It is while supporting a community’s vibrancy through each person’s experience and access to a myriad of public institutions and resources, that bring worlds beyond worlds of learning to life. Reducing or eliminating this access is perversely contrary to the purpose of education and how we learn, why we learn, and why we must continue to be broad in our thinking and application of that learning experience.
In his essay in The Guardian (October 2013), author Neil Gaiman speaks about the importance of libraries and notes this interesting fact, “The prison industry needs to plan its future growth — how many cells are they going to need? How many prisoners are there going to be, 15 years from now? And they found they could predict it very easily, using a pretty simple algorithm based on asking what percentage of 10- and 11-year-olds couldn’t read. And certainly couldn’t read for pleasure.”
Gaiman also says, “Reading is key. There were noises made briefly, a few years ago, about the idea that we were living in a post-literate world, in which the ability to make sense out of written words was somehow redundant, but those days are gone: Words are more important than they ever were, we navigate the world with words, and as the world slips onto the web, we need to follow, to communicate and to comprehend what we are reading. People who cannot understand each other cannot exchange ideas, cannot communicate, and translation programs only go so far.”
And of libraries, Gaiman underscores their deep importance within our society as, “a place that is a repository of information and gives every citizen equal access to it. That includes health information. And mental health information. It’s a community space. It’s a place of safety, a haven from the world. It’s a place with librarians in it. What the libraries of the future will be like is something we should be imagining now. Libraries are the gates to the future. So it is unfortunate that, round the world, we observe local authorities seizing the opportunity to close libraries as an easy way to save money, without realizing that they are stealing from the future to pay for today. They are closing the gates that should be open.”
Each Saturday morning, my childhood friend, Nikki, and I would walk to Fletcher Free Library in Burlington and exchange one week’s worth of books for another. On one occasion, we were corralled by a Burlington Free Press photographer to stage a photo showcasing a collection of paperweights on display.
My love of books has never abated. My love of libraries has actually increased. I see how our local library operates. It has infused the community with palpable joy and a true effort at inclusion. It is a place to gather, explore and knit together long-held interests, as well as make introductions to interests you may have not ever considered. For the Vermont State Colleges to triage its financial woes by cutting off essential limbs will only hasten its ultimate demise.
We must ensure our public college libraries remain open, alive and thriving. The choice that is now being made assures, instead, the colleges will continue to wither and quite possibly, eventually die by a form of “lingchi,” or “death by a thousand cuts,” of which much more information about the saying, its meaning and its origin can very likely be found with a visit to your college library. Give it a go. Chat with a librarian about any number of things that interest you. I am sure they would be thrilled to help you explore the “death by a thousand cuts” phrase, its origin and current implications. Their direct and personal help, very likely, might be the difference you had hoped for in your education all along.
When we reduce education to economic efficiencies, when we take meandering across disciplines out of the equation with persons and resources that provide guidance and information — we take Robert Frost out of the forest, Garcia Lorca away from his lover on the shores of Lake Eden, Kim Stanley away from her New York City apartment learning her lines for the play in which she will appear; and, we remove the earnest inquiry of two little girls, their noses pressed up to the windows of a library, eager to discover the wonders of reading “Anne of Green Gables,” feel the heft of the book in their hands, seated in a cozy corner to be swept away across the windswept landscape of Prince Edward Island into the experience of another little girl they could never have imagined if not for the author’s adept storytelling and access to her book.
While no college can operate without healthy and necessary investments in its total operation, investing in those things that invigorate and enliven one’s college (and life) experience go far deeper than any quick surgical cut to something that may seem less essential. The library is not only important, it is indispensable, and within it, you might discover worlds you never knew existed:
“I won’t be able to complain though I never found what I was looking for; but I’ll go to the first fluid landscape of heartbeats so I’ll know that my search has a joyful target, when I’m flying, jumbled with love and sandstorms.” — Federico Garcia Lorca. Excerpted from the poem, Living Sky. Eden Mills, Vermont. Aug. 24, 1929.
Mary L. Collins lives in Elmore and is a founding member of VSCS Thrives! a group of students, faculty, staff and alumni focused on saving the state colleges when they were threatened with closure in 2020.
