Vermonters have always rallied to protect and care for our friends and neighbors in a crisis. I am grateful for Gov. Phil Scott’s calm and measured response when Vermont is in crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Scott followed the science and took the appropriate steps, despite considerable opposition, to keep Vermonters safe and to prevent a greater tragedy. Now, we need the same courage and focus as we grapple with flood recovery and take action to address the underlying forces of climate change that drove its severity.

So far this summer, Vermont has seen a record heat wave in May, the state’s worst air quality in history in June and, recently, a record rainstorm that dumped as much as two months of normal rain on towns around the state in just more than a day.

