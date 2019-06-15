An expert in farming has put forth a bold idea to save the dairy industry: Get out of it.
That’s an oversimplification, but he posits a theory that points to the very problems we have with milk.
Gene Baur is president of Farm Sanctuary, and an associate professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. In a commentary appearing in The Washington Post, he suggests that, for decades, the federal government “has enabled our dairy industry by subsidizing the excess production of cow’s milk even as American consumers drink less of it and we face a glut of 1.4 billion pounds of cheese in storage.”
He suggests our milk supply is outpacing demand, but dairy farms continue to receive government support, which promotes further wasteful overproduction. Industrial dairies are exploiting tax breaks and other benefits to consolidate their influence, while smaller dairies are in crisis.
“Many of these smaller farms are going out of business, despite the government subsidies meant to keep them afloat,” he writes.
Here in Vermont, we produce 2.3 billion pounds of milk annually from 135,000 dairy cows on just over 1,000 dairy farms. About 85% of the milk is exported to other states.
Some economic models say that’s a tough glass of milk to swallow, especially at such low prices.
“Our nation’s dairy policies are unsustainable, and they are in desperate need of reform. Rather than perpetuating a dysfunctional system, propping up a declining industry predicated on overproduction and wasting billions of dollars every year, the best way for the government to help dairy farmers would be by helping them get out of the dairy business,” Baur writes.
He argues that the dairy industry is among the most entrenched lobbies in Washington, “and it wields undue influence in garnering government funding. It has also benefited from the revolving door between government and big business.”
Baur says it makes sense that the dairy industry would need to lobby so aggressively: Dairy farmers’ dependence on government largesse is staggering.
A study released last year found that 73% of U.S. dairy producers’ revenue came in the form of various government supports. Such agricultural policies, crafted to serve the shortsighted interest of keeping these farms in business, fundamentally undermine agricultural markets. They are costly and detrimental to society at large, he notes.
“This is especially true because there are numerous opportunities for transforming dairies into other enterprises that are better aligned with the changing marketplace and emerging societal values. These farms could transition to producing fruits, vegetables, legumes, mushrooms, nuts, hemp and myriad other crops that are increasingly in demand. Former dairy farms could also earn income through eco-friendly hospitality and agricultural experiences, including farm stays, retreats, training programs, corporate meetings and other events,” he writes in the commentary. “In addition, there are opportunities to host and participate in farmers markets, community-supported agriculture programs, farm-to-table events and ‘pick your own’ (or foraging) operations that connect consumers to the sources of their food and also provide farmers with a greater share of consumer dollars.”
The real question comes back to consumers, however: Are they ready for these changes?
Vermonters would probably say yes, even though its citizenry wholeheartedly would say it puts equal weight on the dairy industry here as well. The balance, it seems, might be too delicate in a state with a population of merely 625,000.
Baur thinks alternatives are an answer.
“Citizens are increasingly aware of the impact their food choices have on animals and the environment, and they want to support farms and businesses they trust. The demand for organic and plant-based food is growing, as is the demand for alternatives to animal products. Supermarket shelves are now stocked with milk made from almonds, soy, coconut, oat, hemp, cashews, bananas, walnuts and other nondairy ingredients. Plant-based meats are also increasingly available, even in fast-food restaurants, and multinational agribusinesses with long histories in animal agriculture are investing in plant-based alternatives to traditional animal foods,” he notes.
Trying to keep the traditional model of the dairy industry going is “a herculean and misguided effort.”
He may be right that it can’t last forever.
Bottom line: Rather than perpetuating an untenable status quo and prolonging the distress of struggling dairies, government programs should encourage farmers to transition to plant-based agriculture and other emerging opportunities outside of dairy production, Baur argues.
This would benefit farmers and consumers alike.
