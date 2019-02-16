We seem to have forgotten our filters. We all have biases and opinions. But that adage of “think before you speak” seems to have been lost. Now, in this world of social media and instant gratification and rapid response, we are more likely to shoot first.
In many cases — if not most — it is inexcusable, and yet we have accepted a certain tolerance for such irrational behavior.
Rep. Ilhan Omar crossed the line.
While she rejected President Trump’s call for her resignation by accusing him of having “trafficked in hate your whole life,” she should not have made anti-Semitic comments. Her bias showed, and now she is trying to make amends for something she should have kept to herself in the first place.
Instead, the Minnesota Democrat went off half-cocked again, firing back at Trump on Twitter Wednesday. She has faced a widespread backlash for suggesting that Israel’s allies in U.S. politics were motivated by money rather than principle.
Do not confuse our condemnation. We are in no way suggesting Trump is in the right, or has any high ground here. Our finger wagging is aimed at those who are willing to excuse the behavior of both.
The kerfuffle has become highly charged.
During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said that “anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress,” called an apology by Omar “lame,” and said she should resign from Congress or give up her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
“You have trafficked in hate your whole life — against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more,” Omar, a freshman, said in her tweet Wednesday morning. “I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?”
Omar, who has publicly apologized, has been huddling with Jewish members to express her regret, according to several Democrats. Prioritizing Jewish members of the freshman class, Omar is lining up several face-to-face meetings with lawmakers whom she alienated as she seeks to move past her comments.
These are very tricky waters. It’s become a game of politics — an us-versus-them hostage situation. But it’s not as simple as handing over one bad utterance for another.
Omar’s apology tour comes as Democratic leaders have floated what amounts to an ultimatum to their GOP colleagues eager to rebuke the freshman Muslim lawmaker. While Republicans said earlier this week that they may force a vote in the full House against Omar — such as a privileged resolution disapproving her actions — senior House Democrats have suggested they might retaliate, putting Republicans in the equally awkward position of having to reprimand one of their own, including their top leader.
Under what would amount to a mutually assured destruction scenario, House Democrats would force Republicans to vote on censure of Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, for his comments, including questioning whether the term white nationalist was offensive. While both parties adopted a resolution disapproving racist comments in January, Democrats had held off on the more extreme censure vote, in part out of concerns that their Republican colleagues would turn the tables.
Democrats have also privately discussed the idea of a repudiating House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for an election-time tweet in which he suggested a band of wealthy Jewish donors were trying to “buy” the midterm elections. McCarthy deleted the tweet.
None of this has stopped Republicans from criticizing Omar for her comments — and complaining that Democratic leaders for not doing enough to punish her.
Vice President Pence said in an MSNBC interview with Andrea Mitchell that Republicans removed King from his committees following his comments and backed a resolution rejecting white supremacy and white nationalism.
“Unless Representative Omar resigns from Congress, at a minimum, Democrat leaders should remove her from the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” said Pence.
House Democratic leaders issued a joint statement on Monday denouncing Omar’s use of “anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters.” They have argued that Omar’s apology suffices for now, while suggesting that if she makes another incendiary comment, she will face a harsher punishment.
Apologies are appropriate right now. But the real test is the actions going forward. In the end, we need to treat one another with respect and without language that would refer to any kind of interpretation of bigotry or prejudice or hate. We need to think before we speak.
