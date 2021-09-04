The robust jobs report recently released by the Department of Labor is more evidence that the U.S. economy is finally putting the pandemic behind it. It also a signals that the competition for talent, a hallmark of the recovery to date, is likely to reach new levels of intensity, even with the rise of the delta variant.
While I’m no human resources expert, I do have some advice for my colleagues in the private sector: If you want to beat out the competition and land that next talented recruit, do a good turn in the community.
Why am I confident that companies with strong community programs not only have a better chance of attracting and landing the applicants they want, but also have happier, more productive employees who stay with their organizations longer?
Because that’s the experience of corporations that my organization, which helps young people from underserved communities attend college, partners with to deliver our services.
Take the Big Four accounting firm EY, whose employees have mentored 2,500 underprivileged students in 38 cities, 90% of whom have gone on to college, through its College MAP program, which we helped create in 2009.
While the huge positive impact on students is justification enough for College MAP, EY also benefits. “EY employees who are College MAP mentors have longer average tenures with EY and are more likely to receive higher performance ratings than colleagues at similar ranks,” the company’s website states.
The program is also a boon for EY’s recruitment efforts, significantly enhancing the company’s ability to attract talented employees.
Another of our corporate partners, TransPerfect, an international translation and languages services company, provides insight into why community-engaged companies are more attractive to the choosy millennial generation prospects companies are fighting over.
Having a sense of purpose is key. “Millennials care about the impact they’re having, and why they’re doing the work they’re doing. Salary matters, but that’s not the only thing they’re thinking about,” says Jin Lee, senior vice president of Global Production at the company. Being able to connect with the community is critical, Lee says.
Ample research supports the experiences of these two companies. In a survey of U.S. employees aged 21-35 conducted by Deloitte, over 60% reported an organization’s commitment to the community would play a role in their decision when choosing between jobs. Companies with active community relations programs are especially attractive to star candidates with multiple job offers, academic studies have found, exactly the type that many companies today are wooing.
Two caveats: Millennials have finely tuned sensors when it comes to detecting real versus for-image-only community service programs. The ones my organization, CFES Brilliant Pathways, creates are real. Before employees at EY, TransPerfect or any of the dozens of other companies we work with, including Southwest Airlines, GE and Colgate-Palmolive, ever visit a school or meet with a student online, we conduct up to six training sessions with them. We not only teach them the subject matter we want to convey — how students can master essential skills like perseverance, teamwork and resilience or find information on financial aid — but also advise them on how to connect with young people. A sign that the program has real impact, on volunteers as well as students? Employees at TransPerfect, staff say, come back from volunteering sessions refreshed, feeling more creative, and more inclined to think deeply about the life skills that contributed to their success and how they can be further developed.
A second caveat is that companies need to do more than good work if they want their recruitment efforts to benefit. Social mission departments should let HR offices know of the company’s community programs, so recruiters have the information and insight they need to set the firm apart.
My organization’s work is much needed. A huge wave of young people — in both underserved urban and rural communities — is coming through the pipeline without the advantages students in more affluent communities take for granted. Corporate America has a key role to play in helping level the playing field, so these young people can lead rewarding, fulfilling and productive lives. The good news is that by helping us achieve these goals— or by serving the community in other ways — corporate leaders are also positioning their companies to recruit their superstar performers of tomorrow.
Rick Dalton is CEO and president of CFES Brilliant Pathways nonprofit organization founded in Cornwall, Vermont, now based in Essex, New York.
