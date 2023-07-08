Yesterday, I bought an American flag, sometimes called Old Glory. I wanted to buy a Bennington Battle flag but there were none available here in Brattleboro. I bought a flag made in the United States, but the pole and the mounting gizmo were made by my Chinese friends.

This is the first time I have bought an American flag in the past 50 years, and the first time I displayed it for the Fourth of July. My neighbors think it’s a little unexpected. And it is. In a way, my decision to do this comes from what I think is the changing reputation of the country in the past few decades. There’s been a lessening of the high opinion Americans held of themselves. We are still number one, but not quite as self-assertive as before. We have competition in many of the areas we used to be the masters of. Most of us have not bought an American car in years.

