Candidates and their entourages are already driving through New Hampshire, preparing themselves politically and culturally for the famously touted first-in-the-nation New Hampshire Primary. You can only imagine what a surprisingly depressing revelation this may be for some, especially candidates from, let’s say, California. Even from Delaware.
A California candidate, used to sunshine and friendliness, may wonder — why is there such a place as New Hampshire? Why do people willingly live there? Why are they given the right to have the first-in-the-nation primary? And my question — why is the first-in-the-nation not Vermont?
My proposal, made and ignored last time around, was that Vermont should also have a first-in-the-nation primary. Fearing this eventuality, New Hampshire announced that this was not possible. By New Hampshire law, if an earlier date was announced by any other state, New Hampshire would change their date to a date before that. If some state announced a primary tomorrow, New Hampshire would announce one last week.
There’s a simple reason for this, the reason that most things become law in New Hampshire — money. Hotels, restaurants and other roadside attractions make money during the primary season. Not big money by other states’ standards, but big money in New Hampshire, where a million dollars can buy you a Senate seat. The local television stations make a quadrennial windfall and are hardly going to argue against the schedule. And the local politicians get a sense of completely undeserved importance, for example, when they are asked about a candidate’s stance on trade with China. Most of them prefer Chinet.
Meanwhile, neighboring Vermont gets nothing. I don’t think most Vermonters have thought about the numbers involved. Besides, they reason, New Hampshire would simply move their date earlier, as their law provides.
But, then there’s my idea. Vermont should announce a primary to be held on the same day as the New Hampshire primary. You can’t be earlier than the same day. A neighbor of mine let that sink in for a moment and then said, “Not bad.” High praise from an apple farmer.
There’s money in it. Candidates would be forced (too strong a term possibly, but politics ain’t beanbag) to come to Vermont, hire staff, rent hotel rooms, rent cars, buy TV time, radio time, newspaper pages and so on. Most importantly, they would have to ask Vermonters their opinions about issues that Vermonters might actually know something about. This difference would be helpful for the national debate.
Vermont is, generally speaking, a liberal state. It used to be the most Republican state, back before Vietnam, when the hills filled up with young men hiding from the draft. It has a tradition of deep democracy, but of fairness to the minority. New Hampshire is a contrast to this attitude. The prevailing ethic in New Hampshire is bitter envy of everything, a desiccated unwelcoming treatment of strangers unless, of course, there’s a nickel to be made. New Hampshire had the first-in-the-nation lottery, and makes money by charging a toll to travelers on a section of the interstate, a section built with federal dollars. And on this section of highway, the state sells lottery tickets and tax-free, cut-rate liquor.
Vermont didn’t even think of charging for use of the highway built with federal dollars, or any other highway. The Legislature in Montpelier was busy lowering electric bills for low-income people, working on statewide health systems and guaranteeing reproduction rights. Few of these ideas got far in the New Hampshire Legislature.
So, if my not-bad idea is adopted, Vermont would share a same-day, first-in-the-nation primary of two states: New Hampshire — flinty, self-centered, money-grubbing and tricky, and the other, Vermont — liberal, generous, easy-going and respectful of others. In other words, an interesting blend of the American character. Presidential candidates would have to split the difference, temper their opinions, take many viewpoints into consideration, and, most importantly, rent hotel rooms and buy restaurant meals in Vermont.
It might happen. Vermont is the only state that is not required by law to have a balanced budget. It does so anyway, simply because it makes sense. In addition, countering the beggar-thy-neighbor politics of the other side of the Connecticut River might strike Vermonters as a public service, a fundamentally patriotic thing they could do and get a little money for. Doing good and getting paid for it.
Vermont prides itself on being a simply decent place to live. The people seem to be happy there despite the long winters and the higher taxes. The summers make you want to live forever and, as for higher taxes, well, if you don’t pay, you pay. Vermont is smaller, poorer and, for some reason, more content. Vermonters don’t begrudge New Hampshire its revenue charging tolls. It doesn’t seem right somehow. And it’s useful to have a neighbor who makes you look good.
It’s useful in other ways, too. I, for example, a Vermonter for more than 40 years, always buy my liquor in New Hampshire.
Jeff Danziger is a political cartoonist for the Rutland Herald, syndicated by the Washington Post News Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.