During the first half of March on our way to Presidio, Texas, a border town on the Rio Grande, to do volunteer work, Juliana (henceforth “Ma”) and I made a side trip to Black Gap Wildlife Management Area. Black Gap is a hunting and fishing preserve, a home to deer, bighorn sheep, mountain lions, bears, game birds and river fish. It stretches for some 20 miles down to the Rio Grande, along the east side of Big Bend National Park. After a couple of near misses over the past two decades, we finally managed to arrive in the middle of the legendary annual desert bloom.
Tent sites in Black Gap are free on a first-come, first-served basis with a Limited Public Use Permit, which you can buy online from the state of Texas and they can be occupied for 10 consecutive days. We were lucky to get a campsite more or less in the center of the wildlife area and roughly 4 miles away in any direction from other human beings but reachable over a rutted dirt road, challenging even for our Honda CRV. During our nine days there, we saw a total of four other cars and one helicopter. But more on that later.
The desert gave us everything it had, both good and bad. The good was the spectacular setting, a basin surrounded by craggy mountains in the near and far distance, and a surprising variety of colors blanketing the dusty arid ground. As we hiked to the edges of our domain, each step would show us a cluster of different shades of blue, white, yellow, orange and lilac flowers and an unexpected variety of colors of the stems themselves. I shall not waste this space trying to name or describe the vegetation. There are dozens of books out there filled with color plates and descriptions of the Chihuahuan desert. In any case, as I say to Juliana: Who do we humans think we are anyway, giving them names? Do we know what the plants and animals call themselves? As “The Secret Life of Trees” tells us, plants are much more sentient and inter-communicative than we generally assume.
The good/bad was the weather, and this was mostly due to a serious flaw in our planning. Our tent is a standing-room Kelty camp cabin: superb. Our bed is a folding, metal-frame queen-size affair: also excellent. However, though we were aware desert temperatures can fluctuate 60 or more degrees between sunrise and sunset on any ordinary day, to our sorrow we failed to consider that an inflatable mattress provides almost no insulation. Dawn found us reasonably warm on top (wearing most of our warmer clothes) but lying on a bone-chilling 45 degrees. We subsequently added to the layers of warm clothing; we wore to bed all of the towels and extra blankets we carried, stretched out under us on top of the mattress. This pretty much solved our problem.
The wind was frequently strong {span}—{/span} not the norm for March, we learned {span}—{/span} and one night in the middle of our stay, we were hit by a violent thunderstorm with hail. Ma timed this at over an hour directly overhead. The winds, we later learned, were gusting at 60-plus mph. I was convinced our tent would be torn to shreds, and Ma was convinced the storm would pick us up and drop us in Oz.
As to the helicopter mentioned earlier, which we saw on our way to a little store outside Black Gap to replenish our supplies: Aha! Border Patrol, drug smugglers? Nope. Nothing of the kind. The helicopter was part of an ongoing project to airlift water tanks and sheet metal into the mountains to set up rainwater cachements for the bighorn sheep restoration project. No drug smugglers. No hordes of illegal migrants. Just a rather unusual helping hand to Mother Nature.
Our last evening blessed us with a sunset that nowadays one rarely sees outside the southwestern desert: A fitting end to an adventure that we, now in our early 80s, are unlikely to experience again. Well, not until next year, anyway.
Jim and Juliana Plummer live in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.