Pentagon spending needs an audit, not another increase.
Few states have better representation in Washington, D.C., than Vermont does. Our tiny state counts on federal funds that our two formidable and long-lived senators, Patrick Leahy, now chair of Senate Appropriations, and Bernie Sanders, head of the Senate Budget Committee, have faithfully delivered in good times and bad. Their places of financial power, won by a narrow Democratic majority in 2020, makes their leadership important for the whole country.
Leahy's work creating and sustaining VAWA (Violence Against Women Act) and an annual women's conference, along with Sanders' persistent recognition of the dangers of growing income inequality, reveals their compassion and a sense of justice — exactly what Vermonters and the nation needs. These are qualities hardly in vogue in today's divided and lethal Washington. Yet, in one area, our senators appear accustomed to living with a huge elephant in the room.
When President Joe Biden presented a defense budget for 2022 that was $37 billion larger than our former Trumpian leader, the partisanship that has plagued both houses of Congress when it came to voter rights and women's rights, all but disappeared. In fact, both sides of the Senate aisles upped Biden's ante by $25 billion, passing a Pentagon increase to $778 billion.
That time, Senator Sanders voted 'no,' one of only 31 dissenters. His public statement on his vote last November pointed out the hypocrisy of colleagues who claim a deep concern over the national deficit whenever expanded investments in health care or the climate crisis are considered. Yet they voted for an increase … "for an agency, the Department of Defense (DoD), that continues to have massive fraud and cost overruns year after year and is the only major government agency not to successfully complete an independent audit."
As illustration, that DoD budget now in operation includes the Pentagon's own estimate of $100 billion in "administrative waste," a nice way to describe wiggle room for corruption. Some say it's more like $125 billion. The Pentagon budget also factors in expected "inflation," or as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, recently put it at a meeting of organizers, "the time-honored tradition of price gouging."
Sanders' refrain about the industrial-military-complex has been repeated so often, it's easy to tune out. It isn't as if Sanders is a hippie peacenik. Both he and Leahy endorsed the installation of F35s in Vermont, despite vigorous protests of cost overruns and potential nukes in the state. No one in Washington considers Bernie a wimp. But in April, the House passed another weapons package that Biden asked for: an additional $40 billion for Ukraine.
Both our senators said 'yes' to Ukraine aid, and neither objected to Biden's saying there was more where that came from. Where on Earth did our senators get the idea that world peace can be won by yet more deadly weapons? The folly of that misguided investment was illustrated by our dishonorable exit from Afghanistan after 20 years of spending, and before that in Vietnam, and please, let us not suffer amnesia from the budget insanity of invading Iraq. The research of Professor David Vine, at American University in Washington, D.C., reveals there have only been two years since WWII — 1977 and 1979 — when American troops weren't invading or fighting in some foreign country.
Vine is part of the effort called Costs of War at Brown University, which recently reported the U.S. DoD as the world's single largest institutional consumer of oil, which makes DoD the world's top greenhouse gas emitter. DoD's own Climate Risk Analysis predicts dire environmental results, analyzed for problems it creates for war-waging, not for you and me or our children's planetary future. And that's nuts.
Both Vermont's U.S. senators agree that the biggest crisis facing Americans is a climate threatening to become uninhabitable for our children's generation. Our mental health, and young people's especially, has been affected by that glowering climate cloud overhead and two years of an accompanying pandemic. COVID has already claimed more than a million American lives, and it isn't over. Vermont is among the states with highest vaccination rates, but deaths and hospitalizations threaten to rise again, and we're told it's not over.
COVID and its variants present dangers we're foolish to ignore, so why did we spend seven-and-a-half times more on Pentagon nukes alone, than we did on global vaccines to curb new virus variants? In 2021, Johns Hopkins University reported 771,000 COVID-19 deaths, far more than the year before; the cost to the average taxpayer that year for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was just $27, compared to an average bill of $2,000 for military spending. Still, Congress just refused ongoing COVID aid for antivirals, vaccines and tests at half the cost of the Biden administration’s military spending increase alone.
The Rev. Drs. William Barber II and Liz Theoharis, co-chairs of The Poor People's Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, brought this weird bifurcation into focus in a recent op-ed in Politico. They compared the DoD budget with that of the defeated Build Back Better bill. Congress chose to spend $81 billion on guarding the world's oil, instead of the measly $55 billion proposed for addressing climate change. We spent $75 billion last year on a single military contractor, Lockheed Martin, but couldn't afford proposed preschool and child care at just $40 billion. That extra $25 billion the Pentagon didn't even ask for? It could have financed the proposed $20 billion for tax-credits to lift working families out of poverty.
Sanders and Leahy are anything but crazy. Both have been champions for addressing COVID and the environment, working on poverty, issues of justice, safer energy, clean air, water and forest preservation of public lands, and environmental justice. But now Leahy has announced his well-earned retirement.
Leahy's 2019 address to the U.S. Senate called climate change "the threat of the century." In it, he reminded us of a healthier bipartisan group of senators who, more than 30 years ago, had "sounded an alarm, requesting the Office of Technology Assessment to study the issue and make recommendations to avert global disaster … concerned that human activity might directly cause permanent, destructive and widespread changes in our planet's climate system — changes that would put our entire economy, ecosystem and our very own existence at risk."
I hope Vermonters will live to long-remember Senator Leahy's courageous words and his decades of leadership and service to the planet and Vermont's little green state, this year especially. Why? Because this week, the DoD presented its FY 2023 budget for $773 billion, or $30 billion more than 2022. Leahy's vice-chair of Appropriations, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Alabama, has already written he's worried that's not enough.
I hope you will join me in urging Leahy to honor as his legacy, his early recognition of the real "threat of the century." He should avoid joining another stampede of senators in favor of further enriching a Pentagon elephant gone rogue. For the real cost will be borne by our children, and they will remember the legacy we all leave.
Rickey Gard Diamond was founding editor of Vermont Woman, a professor of writing and literature at Vermont College of Norwich University, and lives in Montpelier.
