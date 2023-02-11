Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation wants input on a potential rule that would regulate where and how wake boats can be used on the state’s waterways. If you’re concerned about water quality and want to keep lakes safe for paddlers, sailors, swimmers and other users, it’s time to make your voice heard.
Wake boats are designed specifically to surf behind. Large ballast tanks keep the propeller pointed deep in the water. Wake boats cruise low, slow, and throw a big wave. They’re also getting bigger, heavier and more expensive. New models range from roughly $100,000 to $200,000.
Despite this cost of entry, wake boats are increasingly popular and may soon come to a lake or pond near you. The potential impacts are many. The ballast water could easily spread invasive species from lake to lake. Studies show the prop wash disturbs sediment on the lake bottom down to 20-feet deep. The boats’ crashing waves will likely erode shorelines, worsening phosphorus pollution due to silt and organic matter washing into the water.
A big concern is public safety. Many fear the wakes will swamp hapless paddlers along with the occasional loon nest. An experienced canoeist I know was capsized by a wake boat on Waterbury Reservoir. Children and older folks are especially at risk.
Wake boats are currently allowed any place you can use a motorboat in Vermont. Wake boaters and their industry say they don’t need additional regulation, that they can resolve any issues with other lake users. But my canoeist friend says these wave-generating machines will not just restrict his ability to enjoy many of Vermont’s most pristine lakes, they will preclude it entirely.
Vermont’s public waters are held in trust for all to enjoy. So the law gives the Vermont DEC the scales — known as the “Use of Public Waters Rules” — to balance these competing and potentially incompatible uses. That’s what’s happening now. Last year, a group called Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes petitioned the state to restrict wake boat operation to a distance of 1,000 feet from shore. The proposed rule also would limit wake boats to areas of 60 contiguous acres or more and in water at least 20 feet deep. With these conditions, wake boats could operate on about 15 lakes in Vermont.
The state responded with a compromise proposal that says wake boats would need to operate 500 feet from shore, in 20-foot depths, and within 50 contiguous acres. The state also wants to implement a “home lake” rule to restrict the boats to one lake, unless the ballast tanks are decontaminated by a state-approved provider. Under this alternative, wake boats would still be allowed on 31 lakes.
The state has three choices. It could advance its less restrictive 500-foot rule. It could support the original 1,000-foot restriction. Or it could go for the free-for-all solution and issue no rule at all.
I applaud the DEC for its proposal but it doesn’t go far enough. Here’s my bias: For me, the pinnacle of summer is reached on a quiet evening on a northern pond, hopefully surrounded by rising trout. The soft swirl left by my kayak paddle is all the wake I want to see.
But I realize it’s not all about me and my love for wild fish in quiet waters. There was a time when I also loved to waterski — the bigger the wake to jump, the better. I get the thrill these boats provide.
The state has to find a balance. But its rule needs to be more protective than its proposed 500-foot limit.
The focus must be on the future. During decades of covering environmental issues, I’ve seen our waters degraded by pollution and stresses due to climate change. I’ve learned the obvious lesson that it’s much easier to prevent pollution than to clean up after the mess is made.
Consider phosphorus pollution. The state now spends hundreds of millions of dollars to restore Lake Champlain, where blooms of toxic cyanobacteria — fed by phosphorus from farm fields, sewage and urban runoff — routinely foul the water and close beaches. Alarmingly, the algae outbreaks are occurring more frequently in other waters — such as Joe’s Pond in Danville — once considered immune to this plague. I reported in 2019 that Vermont’s most pristine lakes — including many where wake boats would be allowed under the state’s proposed rules — face increasing threat from phosphorus pollution.
Yet, wake boats and their large waves eroding shorelines would doubtless worsen the very problem we’re trying to fix.
Fortunately, the Use of Public Water rules also focus on the future. They direct the state to consider “the best interests of both current and future generations” to ensure “that the natural values of the public waters are fully protected.”
That’s the mandate: Protect public safety and water quality, now and forever. The only reasonable course is to establish the 1,000-foot limit.
John Dillon, of Middlesex, is a former journalist whose work focused on environment and energy issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.