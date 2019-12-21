When I moved my family to Vermont 43 years ago to practice pediatrics in Randolph, the local elementary school needed major upgrades. We were assured a new school would be built and open by the time our children reached first grade. It was a significant factor for us in making our decision to move here. The school was finished 19 years later.
While we’ve never regretted our decision to move here, if we had known our children would reach their mid-20s before the school opened, we might have made a different choice.
In my efforts to recruit and retain new families to work in Randolph, concerns regarding the education system and, even more so, the availability of high-quality, affordable child care, have become more of a factor than ever in determining where young adults choose to live and commit themselves. A severe shortage of early-care and learning options for children birth to five is one of the most significant challenges facing our rural communities.
A local task force of educators, business leaders and community activists has been attempting to tackle this issue for over a year in Randolph, after reaching the conclusion that creating more high-quality, affordable early-care and learning opportunities is one of the wisest investments we can make in our community, due to its transformative potential both in terms of economic and social development. My son, Damian DiNicola, has been leading those efforts, and when he encouraged me to become involved, I jumped at the opportunity.
When I became a pediatrician in 1976, we collectively didn’t understand the extent to which the experiences children have and the care they receive from birth to age five influences the rest of their lives.
Today, we know a baby’s brain forms more than 1 million new neural connections every single second. We now understand a safe, stimulating environment and consistent, nurturing relationships with caregivers not only changes the way a child’s brain develops, but also affects their future learning and lifelong health in myriad and profound ways.
Forty years ago, it was often possible for one parent to work while the other parent cared for young children. Today, most families rely on two incomes to make ends meet and, therefore, require child care in order to work. In Vermont, 7 out of 10 children age 5 and under have all parents in the workforce.
In my experience recruiting health-care professionals, I’ve learned the availability of child care and high-quality education at all levels is often at the forefront of decisions to accept or reject an employment offer. It is also a major factor impacting long-term retention.
Recently, I joined a group of passionate and motivated early-childhood advocates in Montpelier at Let’s Grow Kids’ (LGK) Leading Change for Children conference.
I listened to business leaders talk about piloting innovative solutions to support their employees’ child-care needs. I listened to working-parents-turned-advocates driving change in local communities. I listened to early-childhood educators advocating for investments that will allow them to afford to stay in the jobs they love and offer the care they know kids deserve and families need.
I learned that generous Vermonters and foundations are behind LGK’s Make Way for Kids program, which has helped Vermont child-care programs add more than 1,000 high-quality child-care spaces since May 2018.
I was inspired to hear Rep. Theresa Wood, who received LGK’s Child Care Champion Award along with Sen. Richard Westman, talk about the $8.8 million of child-care investments the Legislature approved this year, including $2.2 million in state funds to create additional high-quality child-care spaces in partnership with the educators, employers, families and communities that are working together with LGK to create a lasting solution.
I applaud the partnerships between philanthropy, state government and Vermonters fueling innovative solutions to these complex problems, and I encourage everyone to find their own way to support this important work.
We can create the conditions that enable every one of us, from childhood to adulthood, to live up to our fullest potential. And we can reap the benefits by distinguishing ourselves as a place young families will seek out to live, work, play and dedicate themselves into the future.
Visit letsgrowkids.org and join me and thousands of Vermonters who are ready to make change today.
Dr. Lou DiNicola has been a pediatrician in Randolph for over 43 years and a past president of the Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
