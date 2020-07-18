Vermont’s drinking water is under threat from dangerous substances found in products we use every day. PFAS (per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances) are toxic chemicals detected in public water supplies, private wells and groundwater in many cities and towns across the state, spurring long-overdue action from officials.
Thankfully, Vermont is taking action to keep these chemicals out of our drinking water. That’s good news because the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) seems to have forgotten that its mission is to protect public health and the environment, and it has done little to safeguard the public from the dangers of PFAS in our water.
In March, the Agency of Natural Resources finalized drinking water standards for five dangerous PFAS. These standards require public water systems in Vermont to conduct regular monitoring for these toxics and treat unsafe levels of them in drinking water.
Regulating these five PFAS as a group is a good start in protecting the health of Vermonters, but it is not enough. There are more than 8,000 kinds of PFAS, and if we are serious about protecting communities from these toxic chemicals, we must remove each and every one from our drinking water. In just a few weeks, the Agency of Natural Resources will begin a public process to decide whether to set new drinking water standards that will protect us from all PFAS. We must all make our voices heard during this process and let officials know that nothing less than the full removal of PFAS from our drinking water will suffice.
PFAS are such a problem because they are toxic in very small quantities, do not degrade in the environment and are found in products we use in our homes every day. They have been referred to as “forever chemicals” because they never fully break down once they’re in our environment. Everything from nonstick cookware and food packaging, to water-repellent clothing, stain-resistant fabrics, cosmetics, firefighting foams and pesticides all contain these harmful substances.
Severe health problems can result from exposure to PFAS. Kidney and testicular cancer; impaired liver, pancreatic and immune system function; thyroid disease; fertility and pregnancy issues; high blood pressure; and growth and learning problems in infants and children have all been linked to these forever chemicals.
On top of these already serious health threats, a former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences recently warned that exposure to even small amounts of PFAS and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals could make people more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Clearly, officials need to take this threat seriously and protect our water (and our health).
Action by EPA is long overdue, but don’t expect it any time soon. The science linking PFAS to these terrible health risks is not new. In fact, EPA has known about these hazards for decades. Chemical manufacturers — powerful companies like DuPont and 3M — have been aware of the risks for far longer yet they have recklessly continued producing PFAS. Meanwhile, EPA has repeatedly looked the other way and allowed these companies to continue polluting our waters, while failing to take meaningful action to protect us.
We know what needs to be done, but EPA seems incapable of doing it. With federal regulators abandoning their responsibility to protect public health, Vermont must step up. Although the state has taken important first steps to clean up our drinking water, the work will not be done until we stop chasing these chemicals down one by one and remove all PFAS from water supplies. As a next step, the Agency of Natural Resources must require public water systems to monitor and treat unsafe levels of all PFAS compounds.
Now more than ever, states must show real leadership to protect public health and drinking water in light of the federal government’s inexcusable failure to act. Vermont must rise to meet this challenge.
Jen Duggan is Conservation Law Foundation vice president and director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.