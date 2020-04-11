President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic amounts to a colossal failure of leadership. Despite Trump’s claim that he is doing an “incredible job”, the truth is that the U.S. has been caught flatfooted and unprepared. The richest nation on Earth suddenly looks like an impoverished third-world country lacking enough masks, surgical gowns and ventilators to protect health care workers and treat those who are desperately ill.
Plenty of warning signs were ignored. The annual Worldwide Threat Assessment delivered by the Director of National Intelligence to the president and Congress has been warning about a pandemic since at least 2017. The 2019 report says, “The United States will remain vulnerable to the next flu pandemic or large-scale outbreak of a contagious disease that could lead to massive rates of death and disability, severely affect the world economy, strain international resources, and increase calls on the United States for support.” (Time magazine, March 9) Despite these annual alerts, the Trump administration reduced the budgets of the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Health and Human Services, ended the $30 million Complex Crises Fund and dismissed the National Security Council’s global health security staff.
Apparently, other preparations were stopped and other warnings were ignored. From 2005 to 2017 the Department of Homeland Security collected data on what would happen to hospitals, transportation, etc. in the event of a pandemic. On Trump’s watch, the data collection ceased. “The Department of Homeland Security stopped updating its annual models of the havoc that pandemics would wreak on America’s critical infrastructure in 2017, according to current and former DHS officials with direct knowledge of the matter.” (Politico, March 24)
In 2016 the National Security Council under president Obama produced a detailed, 69-page pandemic playbook explaining precisely how the national government should respond to a runaway virus. According to Politico (March 25), “The project was driven by career civil servants as well as political appointees, aware that global leaders had initially fumbled their response to the 2014-15 spread of Ebola and wanting to be sure that the next response to an epidemic was better handled.” Apparently, the Trump administration received a briefing about the playbook in 2017 but a full NSC interagency review of the plan never occurred, and it was shelved.
The president responded to the pandemic with characteristic bluster and a careless disregard for facts. On Jan. 27 he assured the country that he had everything “totally under control.” On Feb. 27, he predicted that soon the virus would just disappear “like a miracle.” On March 6, he suggested that people with symptoms could go to work. Just last week he predicted that churches would be full at Easter. Now, we suddenly are being told that 200,000 Americans, or more, may die before this nightmare ends. As the virus refused to abate, Trump began blaming others: the Chinese, the Democrats, Obama. Now he is attempting to rewrite history by saying that he knew all along that the coronavirus was a pandemic. That, of course, places him in the awkward position of having to explain why he kept telling us everything was OK and why he waited until March 27 to invoke the Defense Production Act to order GM to begin making ventilators. (See “A Complete List of Trump’s Attempts to Play Down the Coronavirus,’ by David Leonhardt, N.Y. Times editorial, 3/15/20).
History has shown that the American people can overcome enormous challenges when they have a leader who unites and inspires them. Donald Trump is not a leader, he’s a manipulator. He knows how to appeal to people’s fears, prejudices and frustrations. He knows which emotional buttons to push. He knows how to divide people but not how to bring them together. He values loyalty and adulation above truth and competence. Great leaders bring out the best in people, especially in crunch time. Donald Trump doesn’t know how to do this because for most of his life he has used money and power to beguile or intimidate others. President Truman used to have a sign on his Oval Office desk which famously said “The Buck Stops Here.” If Trump had a sign, it would say “Flattery and Taking Credit Stop Here; for Responsibility and Leadership, Try Elsewhere.”
William Dunkel lives in Windham.
