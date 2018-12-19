Madeleine Albright knows fascism first hand. Her 2018 book titled “Fascism: A Warning,” has its roots in escapes by her family from the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1938 and from the Russian-backed takeover of Czechoslovakia by the local Communist Party in 1948.
It turns out that 20th century fascism did not begin with Hitler in the 1930s, as I had always assumed, but with Mussolini in Italy in the 1920s. Albright also looks at the rise of fascism in Spain under Franco, Venezuela under Chavez, and in half a dozen other countries where “populist” movements have turned into fascist dictatorships.
As history, this study of fascism merits a lot of attention, as it demonstrates how easily the manipulation of widespread anger and feelings of being unfairly treated can overwhelm established democracies, even when that anger and those feelings are entirely justified. So, while the history of fascism is important, the subtitle, “A Warning,” is doubtless at the heart of why Albright has published this book at this time.
Although Donald Trump was a wealthy and powerful man well before getting elected president of the U.S., he campaigned as a populist out to teach the wealthy and powerful a lesson. And he succeeded in that campaign. What should we have expected?
The first common tactic employed by populists on their way to becoming fascists is to find some group to blame for all the problems in the country. In other words, “scapegoats.” For Mussolini it was the Civil Service. For Hitler it was the Jews. For Trump “immigrants” seem to fill the bill. Another tactic is to attack the media as “enemies of the people.” That phrase has been used for centuries by nazis, fascists, communists and other dictators to identify those whom they want to eliminate. Playwrites Shakespeare and Ibsen both made use of it..
Since Albright has served her adopted home country of the United States as a distinguished university professor, ambassador to the United Nations, secretary of state and now back to graduate school teaching at Georgetown University, she is well equipped to deliver a warning about fascism to us.
But, I hadn’t realized just how timely her warning might be until an article in the January-February (2019) issue of the Atlantic Monthly took the theme one more step by looking at how an embattled president Like Donald Trump might use all of the emergency powers at his (or her) disposal to impose a fascist-like grip on the country. Trump used one of those emergency powers to send federal troops to the border to deal with the immigrant “caravan” in Mexico.
The name of the Atlantic Monthly article is “In Case of Emergency,” and the author is Elizabeth Goitein. It is not a lighthearted walk in the park. Paul Krugman, writing in the Dec. 18 New York Times, zeroes in on the same concern about the future. Could it be that the primary danger facing our democracy at this time is coming from within our own borders, rather than from other nations?
Brad Denny is a Northfield resident.
