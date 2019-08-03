No matter our differences, our abilities, whether we are white, black, brown, gay, straight, female, male, non-binary, Christian, non-Christian, Democrat or Republican, we share many values. We care about one another, respect one-another’s human dignity, and have a moral sense of right and wrong. We want things to be good for each other, better for our children, and even better for the next generation and for the planet. Heck, we even like each other.
Today’s political agenda is designed to separate us by race in order to maintain, through our votes, a class hierarchy, and a tax and budgetary structure that disproportionately favors the ultra-wealthy. That is, politicians benefit by convincing people of one race or class that another race and class is the reason things aren’t so great for them. The result is then that this first segment of people votes for the politicians who appeal to these grievances. These corrupt politicians then disproportionately tax the poor and middle class (essentially everybody else) with the excuse of stricter border security. They maintain the school-to-prison pipeline and the mass incarceration of people of color, while their corporate cronies pay nothing but profit exponentially. This manipulation serves to enrich an elite class that profits from a manufactured race/class divide, while we foot the entire bill and grow increasingly hostile toward one another.
Recently, the NAACP hosted a workshop titled, “How to talk to your racist neighbor.” Participants were concerned citizens who want to develop effective communication skills. The workshop was held in response to these community members wanting to understand the reasons behind the increases in race-motivated crimes in Vermont and the nation. Grievances on social media from local people decrying a made-up version of the motivation behind this event prompt me to respond in order to correct the narrative.
The whites as victims response of those in question played out in textbook fashion:
punch (misquoting a black Alderwoman and falsely accusing her of having a race-motivated agenda; this was not her event, and she invited the community to participate in city council meetings, not this event),
parry (personalizing the title of the workshop, “How to talk to your racist neighbor” and feigning offense at the — false — accusation that all white neighbors are racist and guilty of racism),
kick (accusing event organizers and their allies of manufacturing problems that aren’t really there — as far as they are concerned — and accusing them of being the real racists).
Rejecting and denouncing people of color and their allies’ right to address racism in our communities perpetuates white supremacy, whether consciously or not. This school of thought is designed to divide us by race and trap us in a cycle of class stagnation.
We all have the choice of leaning in or pulling away in these situations. By leaning in, we demonstrate solidarity and shared values. By pulling away, we uphold and reinforce the race/class agenda of white supremacist ideology, which is designed to keep the 99 percent economically stagnant. We lose nothing by leaning in. Ally-ship is strength and builds community; it is the manifestation of our shared values. In fact, we have much to gain by leaning in and uniting against the current political agenda of division and exploitation, and nothing to lose but mistrust.
Words are actions. Our actions are a representation of our values. When we devalue and invalidate and misrepresent the work of social justice advocates, no one advances. In fact, we all lose. Rather, we must unite around our shared human dignity and inalienable rights.
The Rutland Area NAACP and its allies are working to change the narrative for everyone’s collective benefit. We are committed to justice for those unjustly and disproportionately incarcerated, and to educating the community on the disingenuous motivation of corporations and the ultra-wealthy: The race/class divide is a manufactured smokescreen for the wealthy elite to manipulate people to root for the wrong team and ultimately vote against their economic interests.
All of us committed to social justice are willing to engage in this conversation with anyone remotely curious about these complicated issues. Don’t hesitate to reach out to us or to attend one of our events. The fact is, when we come together across race, class, gender identity and politics and around our shared values, we all win.
Liz Filskov is an organizer with Rights & Democracy in Rutland County.
