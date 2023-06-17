I recently came to a stark reality: I’ve got too much stuff. It’s not like I’m a hoarder, and I know people who would hands-down win the “I have more stuff than you contest.” It’s just that — news flash — I’m not taking all this stuff with me when I die, which begs the question — what will happen to all of my “treasures” and who will decide?
“Stuff” is euphemistically referred to in polite circles as “clutter,” aka the reason God created yard sales. How else are you really going to get to know your neighbors?
“You used to wear that?”
My kind of “stuff” is, among other things, stacks of 2018 TIME Magazines, half used dried-up tubes of acrylic paint, dozens of sketchbooks from the 1990s, jewelry I haven’t worn in 20 years, lesson plans back when I taught third grade (before the internet was even a thing), “well-loved” stuffed animals from the kids who are now over 40 — you know, high-quality, important stuff.
My recent stroll through Stuff Central was triggered by the fact I volunteered to help clean out my brother’s house in Colorado. He is now in a long-term care facility, from which there is no return, and someone had to deal with his stuff. In that he doesn’t have kids and his wife has some health issues of her own, I volunteered to help sort, sell, toss and otherwise dispose of his stuff. Admittedly, I was very reluctant, but I did fly to Colorado for a week of tortuous decision-making.
I felt like an intruder, like a thief in the night disposing of what my brother obviously used to consider his important stuff. None of it is of use to him now, which brought me to the existential question — why do we hang on so tenaciously to our stuff?
Unlike me, my brother has good stuff, valuable stuff, worth a lot of cash stuff — most of it anyway. He actually built an airplane which he flew around the United States. But he also fell victim to the old adage, “when you die, the one with the most stuff wins.” Or maybe it was, “the one with the most toys wins.” Either way, he wins. Take the 100 or so radio-controlled airplanes he built and flew; the functional and recreational riding vehicles, the potato rocket (who knew a vegetable could be lethal). And then there’s the two huge bookcases filled with hundreds of Matchbox car-sized cars, trucks, tractors and other motorized devices — all which have been collecting dust for decades. On top of that were really old financial documents, tax returns, canceled checks, etc., and a whole file of our dad’s discharge papers from the Air Force in 1946.
I know I’m being judgmental. That’s what big sisters do. But why do any of us, including me, hang onto miscellaneous items such as these? Is it that we put things away in drawers and forget about them? Maybe. Do we actually feel like someday we will need any of that stuff? Seriously? I get that there is sentimental value attached to things, like Dad’s discharge papers. But on the other hand, why? He has been dead for 40 years. I can think about him fondly without ever having seen his discharge papers.
But beyond that, I got to thinking about my own stuff and what a burden it will be for my daughters to have to sort, sell, toss and otherwise dispose of when I croak. I’m not planning on dying anytime soon, but just to save my kids some major aggravation, I’ve already started tossing old stuff I don’t need anymore. My husband would say, “You have? It’s hard to tell.”
I keep having this painful image of my daughters walking through our house after my husband and I are both gone, and muttering to each other, “Why the hell did they keep all this stuff, and what are we supposed to do with it?” I’m sure one of them will be quick to come up with a practical solution — rent a dumpster, or four.
Maybe there is a point to stuff, particularly the kind that reminds us of family and friends, of fun times long ago. Maybe old photos are the way we stay connected to our past and to each other. But do I really need to keep three pictures of me and my brothers in our Easter outfits in 1960? Wouldn’t one suffice, or why keep any of them? Who really cares? Or many photos apparently taken by someone who was sloshy drunk or who has zero taste about what constitutes an interesting photo: For example, vast amounts of ceiling and wall with half of a human head.
And what if I don’t want to stay connected to my past, at least part of it? What if I would rather not be reminded of my younger, chunkier, unhappier days? Why torture myself with pictures of vacations with an old boyfriend who broke my heart? Purge, baby purge. I am discovering the joyous cleansing process of tossing his sorry ass into the trash.
One pesky reality about stuff is that it generates work. In one form or another, stuff has to be stored, dusted, packed or moved. Then when you die, somebody else has to sort, toss, sell or give away the stuff you couldn’t bear to part with when you were alive. It makes no sense, and yet it does. If throwing away my stuff causes me great anxiety, fear, even depression, the alternative of keeping it seems the best option. If I’m going to feel perpetually guilty because I donated my great-grandmother’s handmade quilt to the Goodwill, then God bless you, Nana, I’m going to hang onto that sucker until they carry me off in a hearse.
Turns out there’s a whole industry armed to help us deal with our stuff, or at least read and think about it, even without actually taking action. There are even organizations whose entire focus is clutter: For example, the Institute for Challenging Disorganization. How’s that for a euphemism? Amazon’s website dedicates 20 pages to “books on clutter.” Apparently, a whole lot of people have a whole lot of advice to offer on clutter control. In fact, you could fill several bookshelves with these books and then when you die, your kids can try to sell them at a garage sale, and if that fails, they can “drop and run,” leaving them on the unsuspecting neighbor’s porch — because you absolutely cannot throw away a book about clutter control.
And then there is Buddhism and one of its principles, detachment. After extensive in-depth Google research on my lunch break, I have concluded that part of Buddhist philosophy is it’s OK to have stuff as long as you don’t care about it. But what’s the point of having stuff you don’t care about? Do you see how pointless this argument is?
Maybe there’s AI technology that can create stuff that disintegrates after a designated time. Surely, there is a teenager out there who is up to the challenge. (Notify the grandchildren.) Boxes of Grandma’s broken china in the basement would simply vanish 10 years after she dies. T-shirts from 10K races in 1998 would disintegrate in your drawer in five years. Surely, there is a way to deal with our collective stuff without using up the resources of our planet so that our stuff can end up in landfills or be recycled into someone else’s basement, for their offspring to dispose of when they die.
All of this talk about clutter control is really depressing. It’s kind of like world peace. I know it would be such a great idea to accomplish it, but it seems like I just can’t get there from here. For the moment, I’m going to cheer myself up with a little “retail therapy,” garage-sale style. Our town is having a massive community-wide yard sale this weekend. While I am hopelessly resigned to my failure with my own clutter control, I can help my neighbors deal with theirs. It’s the least I can do.
Candy Fox is an English professor at Castleton University. She lives in Wells.