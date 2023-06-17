I recently came to a stark reality: I’ve got too much stuff. It’s not like I’m a hoarder, and I know people who would hands-down win the “I have more stuff than you contest.” It’s just that — news flash — I’m not taking all this stuff with me when I die, which begs the question — what will happen to all of my “treasures” and who will decide?

“Stuff” is euphemistically referred to in polite circles as “clutter,” aka the reason God created yard sales. How else are you really going to get to know your neighbors?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0