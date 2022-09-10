‘Climate change” is a misnomer. It serves as a euphemism as when we say of someone who has died that they “passed away.” To say the climate is changing is a neutral statement, neither negative nor positive. It blunts the intensity of the experience, serving to soothe the emotional impact. It allows us to believe things are not as bad as they might seem. It lightens the load and allows more immediate concerns to dominate our consciousness.
This is a protective mechanism we all employ so we can carry on with our lives, keeping fear, panic and grief at bay. And, after all, (truly) there is so much to celebrate and be thankful for, why focus on the “negative?
So we carry on. If we think at all of what is happening around us — the fires, floods, droughts, powerful storms, life-threatening heat, acidification of the oceans, diminished biodiversity of the earth — we can avoid anxiety by repeating one of the statements of denial: “the climate has always changed” or “science and technology will mitigate the worst effects of what is happening” or, if you recognize we must do something, “we must develop our renewable energy resources.”
These statements assume whatever must change is out there, not among and within us. They betray the delusion nothing much will change in our way of life as we will get our energy from more benign sources. For the more absurd among us, the prospect of inhabiting another planet seems as a likely and desirable solution.
Using the term “climate change” to describe what is happening to our planet fails to accurately name the dire situation that all life, including humanity, is threatened with. It fails to recognize what is happening to the earth’s climate is categorically different from all the other threats to justice, democracy and peace that are so abundant in the world. It overlooks the reality that, if we do not get this right, those other concerns which also deserve our attention and effort to correct, will go unmet. Without a stable climate, every aspect of our lives will undergo dramatic and devastating change, eventually threatening our ability to survive.
How we define a problem will to a great extent determine the solutions we attempt and the speed at which we will implement them. The use of “climate change” does not speak to the urgency of this moment. That is why I prefer to speak about “climate breakdown.”
I believe the term “climate breakdown” is more fitting because the climate of the last 2,000,000 years wherein humanity was able to evolve, develop agriculture, create complex societies and civilizations is, in fact, breaking down. We are in the early stages of this breakdown and already are seeing changes in the natural world which threaten food supplies, the availability of potable water, soil fertility, and the flooding of coastal cities and harbors. Some island nations are making plans to move their entire populations to any countries which will take them in as the seas around them rise.
Climate breakdown, if truly appreciated for what it is and will become, will face us with stark choices about how we live on this finite and fragile planet. Our choices will need to go way beyond whether we buy an electric vehicle. What and how much we consume will take on much greater importance. Whether we accept climate refugees into our country, cities and homes will become a pressing question. Whether to dig up the front lawn and plant a vegetable garden, move closer to population centers, produce necessities and buy locally will begin to overshadow questions about where we will spend our vacation. The nature and kind of work will change as we address the above questions and hundreds of others.
The issue of economic inequality, already an important question, will become more compelling as we realize self interest is really and absolutely tied to the common good. More equitable distribution of necessities will become paramount so everyone can life a dignified life.
The notion of economic growth with ever increasing consumption, unquestioned by all political parties and corporate executives, will need to give way to fostering development, a move from quantity to quality in determining what constitutes the good life.
This dramatic shift, which climate breakdown will compel us to undertake, need not be all negative. In fact, if we look around to what those who see where we are heading and who are building the infrastructures and framing ethical systems more compatible with the facts of our common humanity, we can begin to imagine a future where our highest values are realized.
Most of us want communities where our families and friends can prosper, where the natural world is restored, where justice and peace are honored in word and deed. Most of us want democratic institutions where every voice is respected, where we each can contribute to the common good. We want to do good work which benefits others and serves to enlighten and entertain, and expresses our unique gifts and personality. These things can be available to us without excessive material consumption. We can have these communities without undermining the ability of the earth to sustain a flourishing biodiversity.
Sound impractical and unrealistic? So it is until we realize our present way of life is responsible for climate breakdown and the destruction of so much of the natural world. Our present way of life cannot be sustained. To think otherwise is not only unrealistic, but prevents us from doing what is essential to avoid further climate breakdown into climate chaos.
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.
