As we continue to grapple with the fear and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come to the realization things will never be the same for us and for our global community, we might find ourselves asking questions usually reserved for philosophy and religion, questions about meaning. For a growing number of people, asking questions of a religious nature would either not occur to them or they would lay them aside as pie-in-the-sky, wishful thinking. Their culture, our culture, does not prepare us for taking such questions seriously. I think that is a terrible loss for humanity as we blindly rush toward the unraveling of community and ecological collapse.
As a society, in an attempt to avoid the establishment of a state-sanctioned religion. we have largely excluded religion from our education system, our politics, our economy and most other institutions of our common life. I believe we have also cut ourselves off from a source of human wisdom.
Separating religion from politics is one of the great achievements of our American system of governance. Politics is about power, the ability to promote or obstruct certain actions, who has it and uses it for what purposes. Religion is not, and should never be, about that kind of power. The Founders were wise to place a wall between the two. The Founders did not and we do not want a system of thought which dominates and excludes other systems. The First Amendment was intended to protect a free flow of thought to maintain a free society. That is our ideal, anyway. But we threw out the baby with the bath water.
What our system has wrought is a social system where nonreligious, sometime even antireligious, thinking and attitudes dominate and exclude any mention of religion in the public square, including our schools. It is assumed to be (merely) a private affair. An entire area of human knowledge, including much wisdom, is left at the schoolhouse door and swept out of the public forum.
The domain of religion is mystery. It recognizes that we are mysteries to ourselves, and we often fill in the mysterious unknown of ourselves with socially constructed selves that too often get in the way of personal fulfillment. Mystery is not the unknowable, but the ever unfolding, infinitely knowable; it is the ever receding horizon toward which all life journeys. Mystery invites us to think more deeply rather than abandon all thinking. Mystery stands as a corrective to the human tendency to control and dominate. Without mystery and the possibility of transcending the given circumstances of our life, the transient powers and pleasures of this world become ends in themselves, which do not satisfy our deepest hungers and make the destruction of the living Earth inevitable. Mystery opens up possibilities and enlivens imagination. Imagination sees through the actual to stir our creative juices and expand the notion of what is possible. It is the awakening of the seeds of change, and impels us to realize the previously unimaginable. Religion thus allows us to come to the edge of our understanding and, when trying to resolve seemingly intractable problems, take a leap of faith. A prime example of this is when South Africans, black, colored and white, were able to reconcile and begin a healing process after years of brutal apartheid.
But religion is important, not because it makes people good — there are plenty of not-so-good religious people and good people who are not religious. Religion is important, not simply because it brings people together and forms communities of concern. Religion is important, not just because religious faith can help us when we are buffeted by the inevitable tragedies of life, which flesh is heir to, nor because it can serve as a shelter from the chaos and pain of this world.
Religion, when it is doing its job, makes relative every human idea and endeavor, and reminds us that, ultimately, we are embedded in and live our lives within mystery. Religion, at its best, cures us of our lust for certitude. If we take this to heart, and are faithful to it, religion can be the bedrock upon which we build nonviolent lives. It says we can never be, must never be, so certain of our position that we are willing to violate the sanctity and dignity of another human being, or to make the Earth unlivable for the other creatures with whom we share this world.
Most religions say there is something larger than us, something which preceded us, created us, even loved us into being, and we give it names such as Divinity, God, Ground of Being or Ultimate Mystery. In our search to understand this dimension of reality, we are restless and anxious for the next horizon. So, in addition to religion, we clever humans created another way of knowing the world, science, a powerful way to reveal the processes of nature. Science has become a very powerful and beneficial way for humanity to find answers to questions which ask: what, how, when and where, but has been found wanting with questions that ask about meaning. This has led to the mistaken and dangerous belief of many, that life has no meaning, that mystery will ultimately be banished from our lives as science comes to explain everything, and answer every question.
But science cannot provide answers to questions of meaning with its requirement of high degrees of probability and predictive value. So science generally ignores such questions. Though science, like religion, rests on faith, faith in the power of human reason to unveil the mysteries of the universe and “get to the bottom” of reality, some have come to view it as the only way to know how the world works and how we are to live. This threatens to cut us off from the great wisdom which religious communities from time immemorial, and from every place on Earth, have engendered. We would be reduced to seeing reality with only one eye.
In the face of mystery, religion provides a community of discourse and action around matters of ultimate concern. Religion enables a path through the obstacles of life toward fulfilling encounters with mystery. Religion de-centers the individual and contradicts notions of separateness and self-sufficiency. It provides a language of metaphor with which to describe the ineffable. It enables a sense of belonging as person-in-relationship, with others, with nature, with ultimate reality. Religion brings awareness of, and connection to, an interior life and methods of connecting that life with the larger world. It provides expressive language for awe, astonishment, communion and love.
The pandemic confronts humanity with the limits of our knowledge and the finite nature of our existence. We find great heroism in people who risk themselves for others. We are again reminded that the best things in life are not things, but relationships with people we love. We find that community counts more than possessions, that life is a precious, if precarious, gift. And for the first time in history, nearly everyone on the planet is asking: What does all this mean, returning to the fundamental religious question.
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.
