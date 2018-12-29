Last session my colleague, Senator Joe Benning (R-Caledonia), discovered that we both enjoy riding motorcycles, and he remarked how fun it would be if we — Majority Leader and Minority Leader — parked our bikes next to each other at the statehouse. Next to his Harley Davidson “hog” my Honda Rebel is more like a “piglet.” But I knew what he meant. It would be a great way to challenge assumptions and build connection.
It’s conventional wisdom that our country is more politically polarized than ever. The rancor and vitriol we see displayed on our TVs and iPhones tends to support this conclusion, and electoral maps — those blue and red charts that grab our attention — seem to confirm what we feel: we are more divided than ever.
However, Lee Drutman — political scientist at the non-partisan think tank New America — reminds us that current partisan geography in the United States is not unique; it mirrors worldwide trends: “Around the world, urban areas tend to be left-leaning and cosmopolitan; rural and suburban areas tend to be conservative and populist.”
Yet, a recent BBC-sponsored poll by Ipsos MORI reveals that despite global trends towards more political entrenchment, there are strong indicators that the story is much more nuanced. Ipsos researchers interviewed more than 19,400 people in 27 countries and found that a majority in nearly all those countries did feel that society is divided. However, more than 65 percent of those interviewed think people across the world have more things in common with their neighbors than things that divide them. In the United States, the number is even higher: 71 percent.
According to a 2018 Pew Research poll, a key obstacle to feeling more connection across political parties is that both Democrats and Republicans (six-in-ten of each group) leave political discussions with members of the opposing group feeling that they have “less in common” politically than they thought. And, since Trump’s election, Americans in both parties have become more likely to say it is “stressful and frustrating” to have political conversations with those with which they disagree.
Yet, only around 60 percent of Americans strongly affiliate with either party. According to a November 2018 Gallup poll, about 31 percent of Americans identify as Democrats; 28 percent as Republicans. Nearly 40 percent self-identify as Independents. If you add those who “lean” to one party, 46 percent align with Democrats; 43 percent with Republicans. But there’s still a great deal of gradation in those numbers, and that means there’s opportunity for connection. The work of atmospheric scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe has been a road map for me on this front.
Hayhoe is a highly esteemed climate scientist who also happens to be an evangelical Christian. She’s committed to engaging those on the religious right on the topic of climate change. Through her work she realized that people who doubt climate change — or don’t feel compelled to act — don’t need more facts. We’re not blank slates waiting to be written on with more correct information. We already have a strong sense of identity, and when people challenge that identity, we often feel attacked. And when we feel attacked, it’s very hard for us to listen and engage. We instead protect ourselves.
Hayhoe learned that sharing genuine personal connection allowed her to meaningfully broach the difficult subject of climate change. She starts from a place of connection. What do we have in common? What values do we share? She then connects through those values to build common purpose. This strategy can be used on every topic about which we care deeply.
As we continue to face extremely troubling political events and deep social strife, we have to be brave enough to get out of our lanes and talk with one another. If we start from a place of curiosity, and recognize our doubt and fears but not give in to them, we can — person by person — build an opposing narrative to the one that says we’re deeply, irreparably divided.
And on a basic level, something lovely happens when we take advice from a political rival, as I did recently with Senator Benning in regard to getting my motorcycle ready for the winter. Acknowledging our mutual interests — our shared humanity — is critical to both honoring each other and doing our best work on behalf of our constituents.
Becca Balint of Brattleboro represents Windham County in the Vermont State Senate, and is the current Senate Majority Leader.
