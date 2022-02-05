VPIRG recently launched a big money advertising campaign to convince Vermonters to support a move to ranked-choice voting (RCV) in our elections. The thing is, RCV does not do all VPIRG, and other supporters of RCV, would like you to believe it does. RCV does, however, introduce other problems for voters, elections and governing.
RCV supporters argue that it makes elections more likely to reflect majority will, and it eliminates strategic voting. Existing evidence suggests it will do just the opposite. Mathematician Kenneth Arrow won a Nobel Prize for his work demonstrating the paradoxes that can occur in ranked choice voting systems, paradoxes that result in perverse, non-democratic, outcomes. And, Arrow’s work is not just theoretical — three of the perverse outcomes specified by mathematicians happened in the 2009 Burlington mayoral election.
One of the paradoxes of RCV is that a candidate who is preferred by a majority over the other candidates can lose in an RCV election. This happened in the Burlington mayoral contest. An examination of the actual votes cast showed Democrat Andy Montroll was preferred over Republican Kurt Wright by a margin of 56% to 44% and over Progressive Bob Kiss by a margin of 54% to 46%. Under RCV, Kiss won the election. So, the 2009 Burlington mayoral race is a real-world case illustrating one of the ways in which the preferences of the majority can be thwarted when elections use RCV.
The Burlington mayoral contest also suffered from the “no-show paradox,” where some voters would have been better off just staying home that day because the results proved worse for them because they voted. In the Burlington race, Wright voters who preferred Montroll over Kiss (that is, ranked Montroll second … which makes sense given the relative ideology of the candidates/parties) would have been better off staying home and not voting at all because their least preferred candidate was elected, thanks in part to their votes (and research shows it will not always be the Republicans that are harmed in such a manner).
Finally, the election also evinced the property of nonmonoticity, meaning it was possible for the winner to get more votes and actually lose the race. Clearly, these perverse, non-democratic outcomes should give pause to Vermonters as they show that assessing majority preferences with RCV is elusive and that the system would actually require more strategic decisions, including decisions to not vote at all. Burlington voters must have thought so because they got rid of RCV for mayoral contests after the 2009 election.
Beyond that, RCV will increase the cost of voting — no longer will it be sufficient to know your preferred candidate, but you will also need to gather enough information to arrive at a relative preference for all the other candidates for numerous contests. Such calculations are all fine and good for the political class, but for people who have lives outside of politics, making voting a more time-intensive endeavor is a recipe for reducing turnout and increasing ballot drop-off (fewer people voting on races lower down on the ballot). One shouldn’t have to be a political junkie to be able to meaningfully participate in politics. RCV is designed for political junkies, not for citizens who already lead incredibly busy lives.
RCV also takes away an important incentive for majority building in our elections. The ultimate goal of elections is to allow the majority to control the direction of government through elections. In our electoral system, with single executives and single-member districts, there is a built-in incentive for people with similar political preferences to build a majority coalition before the election and offer that coalition as a choice to voters; the coalition that wins then governs. RCV takes away that incentive for cooperation and majority coalition building, which will likely result in more fractious legislatures with multiple parties that don’t have a mandate to govern together.
Finally, RCV is a solution in search of a problem. What real problem with elections in Vermont or the U.S. does it address? It doesn’t address problems with the financing of campaigns, redistricting, election administration, a media system incapable of reining in misinformation, and the fact the national Republican Party, and a large portion of the public who support it, have traded in democratic principles for the absolute exercise of power.
Jack Gierzynski is professor and chair of political science at the University of Vermont.
