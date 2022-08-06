Barre Heritage-1.jpg
Buy Now

Candidate for lieutenant governor Kitty Toll greets parade-goers at the Barre Heritage Festival last weekend.

 Photo by Sarah Milligan

In statewide races, the August primary can be more important than November.

New ratings by the Cook Political Report confirm Vermont’s status as the most Democratic state in the nation. That fact is why — for the statewide races at least — the upcoming Democratic primary election is far more important than November’s General Election.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.