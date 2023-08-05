20230714_bta_Hugo's flood A7
Floodwaters recede in the basement bar at Hugo’s in downtown Montpelier on July 13. The intimate space was completely submerged during the height of the flood. Owner Thomas Christopher Greene says he hopes to get the third flood of his establishment back up and running as soon as possible.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Gov. Scott: I write this as a fan of yours. I’m a progressive Democrat, yet I have voted for you. I admired your leadership of our state through COVID. Having had the opportunity to sit down with you multiple times in small groups and alone, I always found you thoughtful and the rare politician who seemed to be actually listening, rather than wondering what they may say next.

It is in that spirit that I am disappointed in the response of your administration to the floods that ravaged our downtowns a few short weeks ago.

