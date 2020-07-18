As we watch from our relatively safe corner here in Vermont, the bulk of our country is floundering and now schools have become the latest hot potato. Firstly, I think we all can agree we have major concerns about the health of our economy, our own health and that of our families, and the social, emotional and academic growth of our children. Clearly, COVID-19 puts strain and stress on both of those and from a societal standpoint, of course, it would be best to have our kids back at school, the adults’ lives back to normal, and a sense or overall normalcy. But what is best and what’s possible often are two very different things.
Secondly, I think it’s reasonable to say, no one really knows the data and the science supporting it to predict how our population will handle, tolerate or succumb to the thousands of daily contacts we currently don’t have with our kids in schools even for a reduced amount of time. We have best guesses, some examples of foreign countries with different social norms and virus levels, and a whole lot of speculating on what could happen based on our best understanding. The science just has not had enough time to provide that data.
As a former school board chairman here in Vermont, I have great empathy for the impossible decisions those boards and the superintendents have to make very soon about how we will proceed. As a parent of two children in school systems and a wife who teaches in another, we are exposed to this situation from two different vectors.
Back in March, I was firmly in favor of immediate shutdown of the school buildings. However, it was immensely difficult for our personal schedules and we were the lucky ones with a grandmother next door and a wife who was teaching via Zoom; and I fully understand many people’s situations were far more difficult with child care and ability to work while dealing with kids who aren’t typically at home. There is no doubt having our kids (collectively as a society) at home is difficult for us all — at best.
We all want to go back to normal, we all need to get back to work. But we are only in the position we are as Vermont because we have managed things via science as best we could, and we have small, well-dispersed population that, in large part, is willing to follow the rules. And now we are at the crux of deciding if we gamble with some theories about kids and transmission and give it a go. If we charge forward without typical start dates and “sort of” attempts to get kids back in schools, we are missing the forest for a good look at the trees. If we then throw the past four months of pain, sacrifice and discomfort away because long ago our agrarian calendars said the end of the summer was the time to go back to school, we are making a very foolish decisions, indeed.
Our kids’ education has already been modified and interrupted. The support many kids and families received from our public schools has been compromised and is causing harm on a daily basis but looking at it from afar, even if our kids didn’t have school until January, they would have missed six functional months of school time which in the grand scheme of their whole lives and ours, won’t be terribly significant in their outcomes. Children are resilient and we, as humans, are far far more resilient than we think. We are stressed right now and under strain but we have a lot more to give.
The only way we can get back to normal is to rid ourselves of the virus and/or have 100% effective therapies and a vaccine delivered in our midst. To think otherwise is simply a fool’s errand. Bringing a massive swath of our public back into contact with each other even a few days a week under the best intentions is like playing Russian roulette with 5 of the 6 chambers loaded. Only one scenario might prevent disaster but the other 5 are guaranteed to. The practical nature is that an infection in a school will almost certainly occur and will cause massive disruption to all of our lives and sicken people. What is normal for us is a regular schedule. What was so hard in March was that schedule was tossed aside in an instant. We almost guarantee ourselves that dynamic again if we reenter schools in six weeks: A world where our schedules are routinely disrupted, where it’s not safe to have grandparents care for kids when they normally do, where the new normal will become chaos.
Imagine a teacher getting sick — do the classes they teach quarantine? Do their families at home quarantine as they contract trace? How do you contract trace kids in a middle school effectively because we all know kids always follow the rules and tell the truth on who they met out in the playground, right? Who will the school system get to be the substitute teacher for the sick teacher since we already have a shortage of those? Our schools run on the knife’s edge of budgets and this will crush them. We will be spinning the revolver in desperation caused by months of stress in hope that we will get the one empty chamber.
The practical nature is it takes weeks and months to have schools plan for things and perhaps the only useful data to us about this is the small number of summer camps now open and how that plays out here in Vermont. But we won’t have any good ideas on that for probably at least month and by that point, even Sept. 1 seems unrealistic. Families will deal better with stressful constants than a chaotic unknown, as will the schools and the staff who work there.
So I urge our governor, Secretary of Education, school boards and superintendents to free themselves of the traditional pressures that we should be trying to start school as normal and somehow that will bring normalcy. I urge them to do the following.
1. Accept we don’t know — it’s OK. The whole world is trying to figure this out and we learn something new each day. But to make rash choices out of cumulative stress and anxiety is not the leadership we need.
2. Announce now schools will start online Tuesday, Sept. 8. Teachers can begin laying the foundations for the school year as best they can and get our children’s brains back into that mode. We, as families, will have to continue to deal with the child care situations we currently have already figured out and grandparents who might be involved can still safely watch over kids.
3. Announce a tentative open date for buildings for Oct. 5. This would give everyone involved lots of time to plan with the understanding it may change based on the science. The more time and the more predictable it is, the easier it is for us all – teachers, parents, employees, business owners, kids, etc. — to mitigate the stress and keep healthy and safe until it truly is safe to go back to normal.
4. Then re-evaluate that October date with a four to six week lead time on its practical nature.
This is how to lead through a crisis and through uncertainty — provide the highest degree of certainty and stability as possible. Ultimately, that is what our kids need and what we need as Vermonters — not wishful thinking and hope.
Jon Guiffre is the former chair of the Roxbury School Board and chair of the Montpelier Roxbury Merger Committee. He lives in Roxbury.
