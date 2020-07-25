John Lewis, a member of Congress since 1987 in Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, will be remembered as a civil rights hero. His legacy will be passed on to school children for generations to come.
The struggle for equality and justice was etched in his face. Battles won and fought left enduring stories and created a photo that showed strength and resilience. His physical and emotional scars were forces that kept him fighting. He sang a song with a melody carrying a message that will resonate and endure through the years of struggle to come.
From his early days of protest at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in March 1965, (what is known in civil rights history as Bloody Sunday), he never gave up. Even the mounted police and posse of white men, who stopped the march and beat him up, could not stop what was built into his heart and soul. Justice and equality were human rights that should not be denied anyone.
At age 80, he accomplished more to bring the races together than most of us could even dream of in our lifetime. The Washington Post obituary July 17, 2020, recounted his statement in December 2019 when he first announced his battle against cancer. He said, “I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life … I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.” He never gave up. His was a spark of life that kept going and going in spite of the odds.
His leadership in Congress and on the streets promoted nonviolence and a discourse filled with hard truths. His speech was forceful and insightful. He wasn’t afraid to tell it like it is no matter how much it might raise eyebrows of those who believed what he preached and those who denied him. From his first public acknowledgement with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the steps of the Washington monument at age 23, he was recorded saying “the time will come when we will not confine our marching to Washington. … We must say, ‘Wake up, America, wake up!’ For we cannot stop, and we will not be patient.”
Looking back on those words today we see how prophetic he was.
He will live on in the civil rights movement just as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Elijah Cummings (who represented Maryland in Congress) and so many other brave souls who have gone before. The promise, “We shall never forget,” harkens the memories of these great leaders and activists.
We must never forget their sacrifices and their true spirit as it will carry us all forward to a better republic, to a better world.
Alis Headlam lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.