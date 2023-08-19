Each new fury that attacks the Earth, be it flood, fire, earthquake, hurricane or temperature fluctuation should alert us to the urgency we face to save not only the planet but also humanity. Addressing this urgent need will mean making societal, political, financial and personal changes.

At the societal level, the need is greater for building our communities so they serve all individuals who reside in them. This is a great task that means examining the way we offer the most basic needs such as health care, food and housing, but also safety and personal enjoyment. It means consultation at the deepest level where everyone is given a voice and compromises are created when there are no obvious solutions.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0